How to file a small estate affidavit in California

California's small estate affidavit procedure provides an easy way to inherit property. Find out if your loved one's estate qualifies and what steps you need to take.
Ready to start your estate plan?
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: January 31, 2023 · 3 min read
Probating a will can be both a time-consuming and an expensive process. These are two reasons that the California Probate Code 13050 has created a procedure that allows a beneficiary to inherit a small estate without jumping through all the hoops of a formal probate proceeding. Preparing a small estate affidavit in California is simple and fast.
Because this process is only for small estates, the total estate must be worth $150,000 or less. This process is not to be used for transferring title to real property (such as a home), although the value of real and personal property of the deceased is included in the calculation. To determine if your loved one's estate qualifies, you need to total all the property they owned and add in any life insurance or retirement benefits that are paid to the estate (not those that are payable to another person).
As stated by the California Judicial Branch, you do not include the following items in your total:
The final total must not exceed $150,000 in order to qualify for the California small estate affidavit form.
You're entitled to use the small estate procedure if you have a legal right to inherit from the deceased. People who qualify include a beneficiary in the deceased's will and the guardian or conservator of the estate.
If the deceased died without a will (intestate), then you must be someone who has a right to inherit under the state intestacy inheritance law (spouse, child, or possibly other relatives if no spouse or child exists).
The estate must not already be in probate court before you begin your procedure. If it is, the personal representative of the estate must agree in writing to let you file a small estate affidavit.
If you and the estate qualify, then you can complete the affidavit. Follow these steps:
1. Obtain and complete the California small estate affidavit. You must obtain the form used by the probate court in the county where the deceased was a resident. You can obtain it in person or by accessing your court's self-help center online and downloading the form there. Follow the instructions on the form to complete it.
2. Include attachments. You will need to attach the following documents to the affidavit of a small estate:
3. Obtain other signatures. If anyone else is legally entitled to inherit from the deceased, they must sign the affidavit, agreeing to let you inherit all of the property you have listed.
4. Get the documents notarized. While the state of California does not require you to get the form notarized, you will need to present the document to financial institutions to get the deceased's property transferred, and they will require that it be notarized.
5. Transfer the property. You must wait until 40 days after the date of death to take the affidavit and attachments to any person or company holding the property you are seeking to have transferred to you.
The small estate affidavit procedure for California is relatively simple to complete and allows you to obtain access to your loved one's property quickly. Whether an estate is large or small, it is important to have estate planning documents in place—before they are needed.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read