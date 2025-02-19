How to File a Wisconsin Annual Report

What is an annual report?

An annual report is a filing required by state law that updates the Wisconsin Secretary of State and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions on important details about your business. It confirms your business name, address, ownership structure, and other information the state needs to keep accurate records. The purpose is to help the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions confirm you’re following state law, which protects your business from falling out of good standing with the state.

What information must a Wisconsin annual report contain?

While the exact information you’ll provide varies by type of business entity, your Wisconsin annual report typically needs to include the following details:

Business name and ID number. This is the official name of your business and the unique identification number assigned by the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions. You can find your ID number by looking at past filings or searching the Wisconsin business entity database .

Who qualifies as a principal officer?

A principal officer is someone who holds a high-ranking position in a corporation, such as a CEO, CFO, president, vice president, secretary, or treasurer. These individuals make major decisions and oversee the company’s operations.

In Wisconsin, corporations must list their principal officers in the annual report. LLCs don’t have principal officers, but they do need to identify managing members or managers, who serve a similar role.

Who qualifies as a director?

A director is a member of a corporation’s board of directors. Directors help shape the company’s policies and make financial and operational decisions, focusing on long-term goals, financial oversight, and corporate governance.

Wisconsin corporations must report their directors’ names and addresses in the annual report. LLCs don’t have directors, so this requirement doesn’t apply.

How to file your Wisconsin annual report in 3 steps

Filing an annual report with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions is relatively straightforward, but missing or incorrect information could cause problems later, so be sure to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Gather your business information

The purpose of the report is to verify your business details, so you’ll need to collect the latest information. While your business name and entity ID number likely won’t change, your office address and mailing address might. You may also wish to change your officers, directors, members, or managers, as well as your registered agent. For example, if you want to use a registered agent service , you can provide the new details in your annual report.

Step 2: Go to the Wisconsin One Stop Business Portal

You can file by mail, but it’s easiest to file online through the Wisconsin One Stop Business Portal . Once you’re on the page, click “File Now” and search for your business using its name or entity ID.

You don’t need an account to file your report, but if your business administration is complex or you need to file with multiple agencies, you might want to create one through the Web Access Management System (WAMS). Your WAMS ID lets you log into many different agencies with a single username and password, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Department of Transportation (DOT), and Department of Workforce Development.

Step 3: Complete and submit your report

The system will guide you through the filing process, but be sure to double-check each page. If you make a mistake, fixing it later could take time and additional paperwork. If you need to update your address, leadership, or registered agent, be sure to provide the new information.

After you complete the report, submit it through the online portal and pay the required fee. The state will process your filing and send a confirmation notice once it’s accepted.

How to file a Wisconsin annual report with LegalZoom

Handling your Wisconsin annual report yourself can be time-consuming, especially if you need to update your business information. At LegalZoom, we take care of the filing for you so you can focus on running your business.

When you use our annual report filing service , you just enter a few business details and we’ll submit your report on time and make sure everything is done correctly. You don’t have to worry about missing deadlines or making errors that could delay your filing. Plus, you can add on solutions like customized compliance alerts so you never miss a filing or business license renewal.

How much does it cost to file an annual report in Wisconsin?

The cost to file a Wisconsin annual report depends on your business entity type:

Limited liability companies (LLCs) : $25 online, $40 by mail

: $25 online, $40 by mail Limited liability partnerships (LLPs) : $25 (can only file by mail)

: $25 (can only file by mail) Business and nonstock corporations : $25 online, $40 by mail

: $25 online, $40 by mail Foreign entities: $65 online, $80 by mail

You must pay the filing fee when you submit your report online through the Wisconsin One Stop Business Portal. If you file by mail, include a check or money order payable to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.

When is the deadline to submit a Wisconsin annual report?

If your business is a foreign entity in Wisconsin, your report is due by March 31. For Wisconsin domestic entities, your report is due each year by the end of the quarter in which you registered your business. Here are the quarterly dates:

First quarter : If you registered between January 1 and March 31, your report is due March 31

: If you registered between January 1 and March 31, your report is due March 31 Second quarter : If you registered between April 1 and June 30, your report is due June 30

: If you registered between April 1 and June 30, your report is due June 30 Third quarter : If you registered between July 1 and September 30, your report is due September 30

: If you registered between July 1 and September 30, your report is due September 30 Fourth quarter: If you registered between October 1 and December 31, your report is due December 31

What happens if you don’t file an annual report in Wisconsin?

If you don’t file your annual report by the time it’s expected—or at all—the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions may you charge late fees and take action against your business, including administrative dissolution. If your business is dissolved, you lose the ability to operate legally in Wisconsin and you’ll have to file any missing reports and pay additional fees to get reinstated.

Do all business entities need to file an annual report in Wisconsin?

Yes, under state law any business registered with the Secretary of State, including corporations, nonprofits, LLCs, LLPs, and limited partnerships (LPs), must file an annual report. Sole proprietorships do not need to register and therefore don’t need to file an annual report. Failing to file an annual report or other paperwork can have serious consequences. Staying updated about your filing requirements is an important part of business administration in Wisconsin.

FAQs

Do I need to renew my LLC every year in Wisconsin?

Yes, you need to file an annual report with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions every year to keep your LLC active. Wisconsin uses this report to confirm your business details and make sure your company is following state regulations. If you don’t file, the state may dissolve your LLC, which could impact your ability to do business legally.

What’s required for an LLC annual report in Wisconsin?

To file your LLC’s annual report, you need your business name, entity ID number, principal office address, mailing address, and registered agent details. If your LLC is manager-managed, you also need to list the names and addresses of your managers. Failing to include accurate details could lead to delays or additional filing requirements.

Do nonprofits need to file an annual report in Wisconsin?

Yes, nonprofits must file an annual report each year by the end of their registration anniversary quarter. The report includes the organization’s name, business ID number, principal office address, and registered agent details. Nonprofits must also list their directors and officers to comply with state reporting rules.

Can you file a Wisconsin annual report early?

Yes, you can file your annual report as early as January 1 of the year it’s due. Filing early helps you avoid last-minute issues and ensures your business stays in compliance. However, if you file your report early but later realize you need to update details, you may need to file an amendment.