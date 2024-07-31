Beneficial Ownership Report: A Guide to Compliance and Filing

As of Jan. 1, 2024, businesses that meet certain criteria have to file a beneficial ownership report. Learn what to do if you’re one of them.
Find out more about beneficial ownership information
Excellent
by Carolyn Albee
Carolyn has been a freelance writer for 15 years, covering a variety of legal topics, from personal injury to crimina...
Updated on: August 1, 2024 · 10 min read
Starting, managing, and growing a business certainly isn’t for the faint of heart. Small business owners have a lot on their plates—and as of Jan. 1, 2024, they have one more thing to do: File a beneficial ownership report.
A beneficial ownership report (BOI) discloses the identities of individuals who own or control a company. The idea is to promote corporate transparency and prevent illegal activities. This report is a relatively new requirement, so it’s important to understand what a BOI is, how it works, and whether it applies to you.
A beneficial ownership report includes several key components. As you move through the online form, you’ll fill out these sections:
Many business owners are unaware they even need to report beneficial ownership information. But this new requirement has been in the works at several agencies for the past few years.
The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) was enacted in 2021 as part of the Anti-Money Laundering Act. It requires U.S. corporations, LLCs, and similar entities to report their beneficial owners to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The goal of the CTA is to combat money laundering and terrorism financing and promote corporate transparency.
FinCEN is the government agency that collects, maintains, and secures beneficial ownership information. You’ll file your BOI report with FinCEN, which will host the BOI database. FinCEN is also responsible for administering and enforcing the program, including imposing penalties when needed.
FinCEN estimates that in the first year alone, more than 32 million businesses will be required to report beneficial ownership information. Will you be one of them? All business owners should learn more about the filing requirements and process.
Any U.S. registered business with 20 employees or fewer, a physical presence in the U.S., and $5 million or less in annual gross receipts or sales needs to file a BOI. Let’s break down some of those terms further:
A beneficial owner is an individual who owns 25% or more of a company’s equity, controls significant decisions, or holds substantial control over the business. What is “substantial control”? According to FinCEN guidance, someone is considered a beneficial owner if they:
FinCEN also includes a “catch-all” provision including individuals with “any other form of control … exercised in new and unique ways.” It can all get a little confusing, so if you’re still wondering, “When is beneficial ownership information required?” it’s best to consult a professional, like an attorney or a CPA.
Once you determine whether you’re a reporting company and who your beneficial owners are, you’re ready to start thinking about filing your beneficial ownership report:
BOI reporting requirements can seem like a hassle, especially if your business has a lot of stakeholders. Get started as soon as possible and use these tips for collecting beneficial ownership information and making sure it’s accurate:
In addition to collecting and reviewing beneficial ownership reports, FinCEN is also responsible for enforcing deadlines and penalties.
Your BOI reporting deadline depends on when your business was created:
If you need to file an update after your initial BOI report, you have 30 calendar days from when the change became official.
The biggest reason businesses need to be aware of the requirements and deadlines for reporting companies is that the penalties for noncompliance can be costly: If you purposely fail to provide your beneficial ownership information or provide false information, you could face civil fines of $500 per day and criminal penalties including up to $10,000 in fines and up to two years in prison. If a beneficial owner provides you with false information, they can be subject to the same penalties.
Large operating companies are generally exempt from beneficial ownership reporting. That’s because they’re already subject to substantial regulatory oversight and transparency through other channels, such as public financial disclosures and corporate governance practices. However, the new requirements can have a big effect on small businesses and startups:
While smaller businesses may face challenges, beneficial ownership reporting promotes transparency, which can build trust with investors, customers, and partners.
While the filing deadlines differ, essentially, any business that meets the requirements for reporting companies listed above will need to file an initial BOI report by Jan. 1, 2025. But you might still have questions in certain situations.
Filing a beneficial ownership interest report can be a challenging task for limited liability companies and other small businesses. Legal language can be complex, and strict deadlines can be tough to meet for those without dedicated compliance teams. That’s why we make it easy to file your BOI report on time. Just answer a few questions about your beneficial owners, and we’ll prepare and file your report. File your beneficial ownership report with us today.
A beneficial ownership report is a document detailing the individuals who have substantial control over a company, providing transparency in company ownership.
A reporting company created or registered under the Corporate Transparency Act must file a beneficial ownership information report.
You can obtain a beneficial owner report by collecting the required information from the beneficial owners and submitting the appropriate forms to FinCEN.
Beneficial ownership forms can be obtained from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) website or through your company's compliance officer.
Penalties for non-compliance can include both civil and criminal penalties, which may involve fines up to $10,000 and legal action.
Certain entities, such as publicly traded companies and large operating companies, may be exempt from filing a beneficial ownership report.
The report must include details about the beneficial owners, such as name, address, date of birth, and identifying numbers (e.g., driver’s license or passport number).
It increases corporate transparency and helps authorities track and prevent illicit activities like money laundering and terrorist financing.
A reporting company created before Jan. 1, 2024, must file a report by Jan. 1, 2025. A reporting company created in 2024 has 90 calendar days to file a report. Ongoing reporting is required for new entities and changes in ownership.
If there are changes in a company's beneficial ownership information, the reporting company must update and submit the new information to FinCEN within the specified time frame.
When reporting beneficial ownership information, you'll need to do so as either a foreign or domestic company, with key differences between the two options.
Foreign reporting companies are those that are created or organized in another country but operate within the U.S. The need for a beneficial ownership report is triggered when foreign reporting companies apply to conduct business within the U.S.
Domestic reporting companies are those that are created or organized within the U.S. The need for a beneficial ownership report is triggered when domestic reporting companies are first formed within the U.S.
You may also like
10 reasons to start a business now
From helping people to making money doing what you love, there are no shortage of good reasons to launch your own business.
October 9, 2023 · 6min read
10 tips for creating a small business plan
A business plan is a necessary part of your impetus for success for your small business. Find out how to create a business plan that will help you obtain investors and stay on track as you grow.
November 21, 2023 · 4min read
Entrepreneurs offer time-tested advice for small business startup success
November 10, 2022 · 4min read