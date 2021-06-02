How to file business tax extensions

The IRS will give you an additional six months to file your tax return—all you need to do is request an extension.
by Janet Berry-Johnson
Updated on: April 12, 2024
Filing a business tax return is part of owning a business, but sometimes the filing deadline arrives before you're ready. If you're still catching up on bookkeeping or sorting through receipts looking for tax deductions, don't worry. The IRS will give you an additional six months to file your tax return. All you need to do is file an extension. Here's how.
An extension gives you more time to file your tax return, but it doesn't give you more time to pay the tax you owe. So, if you owe money to the IRS, you're still expected to pay by the original due date. As a reminder, those dates are generally:
The IRS can charge penalties and interest if you pay your taxes after the original due date, so estimate what you owe and make a payment with your extension request.
Most businesses use Form 7004, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File Certain Business Income Tax, Information, and Other Returns, to request an extension. This includes partnerships and multiple-member LLCs, S corporations, and C corporations.
Two exceptions are sole proprietors and single-member LLCs. Sole proprietors and single-member LLCs don't file separate business tax returns. Instead, they report business income or losses on Schedule C. So these types of entities request a personal extension using Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return.
Completing the extension form is straightforward. You don't even need to sign the extension request or explain to the IRS why you need extra time.
To complete Form 7004:
You have a few options for filing your extension request and paying the tax due.
Requesting an extension generally gives you an extra six months to file your business tax return. For calendar-year taxpayers, the extended deadline is:
If any of the dates mentioned fall on a weekend or holiday, the deadline shifts to the next business day.
Don't forget about state income taxes! Some states accept the federal extension, and some require business owners to use a state-specific form. Check with your state's Department of Revenue or your tax preparer to ensure you don't miss your state tax filing deadline.
