How to form a Kansas corporation

Ready to incorporate in Kansas? Find information about the forms you need to form a corporation including how much it costs, and more.
Ready to start your business?
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: November 29, 2023 · 4 min read
A corporation’s liability is limited to the corporation’s assets, which means that a creditor cannot use the shareholders’ personal assets to satisfy the corporation’s financial obligations. There may be additional benefits to forming a corporation, such as tax savings.
To form a Kansas corporation, you must file articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State and pay a filing fee. As soon as you file the articles, the corporation exists as a legal entity. The articles of incorporation may contain many provisions, but they must contain the following:
A corporation can have different types of stock, called classes or series. These types of stocks can have different advantages, for example, one can offer voting rights while another may not.
For the section of the articles pertaining to stock structure, you must include the following information:
Ready to form a corporation? GET STARTED NOW
Before you file articles of incorporation, you should check to see if your proposed corporation name is available. You can conduct a name availability search on the Secretary of State’s website.
A name can be reserved for 120 days by filing an application with the Secretary of State.
Your company’s name must meet the following requirements:
A person or entity that files the articles with the Secretary of State is known as an incorporator. The articles of incorporation must list the incorporators’ names and addresses. An incorporator may be a person, partnership, association or corporation and does not have to reside or be incorporated in Kansas.
When specifying incorporators, you must meet the following requirements:
Corporate directors establish and implement corporate policies and strategies. Directors owe a duty to the corporation and its shareholders to always act in their best interests.
The articles of incorporation or bylaws may establish qualifications for directors in addition to the following:
Specifying a registered agent
A registered agent is a person or entity that receives legal documents and other official correspondence on behalf of the corporation. The registered office is the registered agent’s business address.
The following guidelines apply when specifying a registered agent:
You can state your corporation’s purpose in general terms to provide your corporation with flexibility. The following general purpose clause is sufficient: “The purpose of the corporation is to engage in any lawful act or activity for which corporations may be organized under the Kansas general corporation code.”
Bylaws provide a guide to a corporation’s internal rules and operating procedures. Bylaws are not filed with the Secretary of State.
You must adhere to the following guidelines regarding incorporation bylaws:
The Kansas Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
Ready to start a corporation in Kansas? LegalZoom provides Kansas corporate formation and filing services, including providing a registered agent in Kansas.
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read