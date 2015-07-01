How to form a Kentucky partnership

Kentucky offers different options for people forming a partnership. Each option offers different advantages, impacts personal liability, and affects how the partnership is taxed. Find out more about how to start a partnership, how they are taxed, and more.
When you start a business, you can choose from several types of business structures. The structure you choose determines how the business will be taxed, if you are personally responsible for the business’ debts, and more.
If you are going into business with others, you may consider forming a partnership. Partnerships offer simple tax filings and, in some cases, liability protection. Kentucky offers four types of partnerships, detailed below.
While income from the partnership is typically taxed on the partners’ personal returns, some Kentucky partnerships may be required to file an annual report. The Internal Revenue Service offers a guide to a few federal taxation requirements for partnerships.
Personal liability is the other important topic to consider when forming a business. Personal liability refers to how personally responsible the owners are for the business’ debts and obligations. Some partnership structures offer liability protection for their owners, allowing them to shelter their personal assets from the business. For example, if your partnership loses a lawsuit and has to pay a huge settlement, personal liability will help protect your house, cash, and savings from the settlement.
This protection will not apply in all cases, such as if you owe taxes, commit fraud, or do something that violates the partnership’s liability protection.
The types of partnerships offered in Kentucky are compared below, with information highlighting the differences in liability and tax considerations.
The simplest form of a partnership, the general partnership offers no liability protection but also isn’t hindered by very many laws, offering maximum freedom to do business as you wish. Some aspects to be aware of:
Limited partnerships are similar to general partnerships, but offer two levels of partners: limited and general partners.
In a limited liability partnership, partners can’t be held liable for other partners’ mistakes, errors, or outright fraud. These types of partnerships are very popular with professionals who expect to take on a lot of liability risk (typically as the result of lawsuits), such as doctors and lawyers. For example, if three doctors start an LLP and one of them is sued for malpractice and loses a costly lawsuit, the other doctors won’t be personally liable to pay off that debt.
In a limited liability limited partnership, you find a blend of LP and LLP advantages. An LLLP has both general and limited partners, but they are all protected from each other’s debts, errors, and legal obligations. Like an LLP, the LLLP is popular with high-risk professions that also seek outside investment.
If you need additional taxation choices or greater protection from personal liability, you may want to consider forming a limited liability company (LLC). The LLC business structure combines many of the advantages of partnerships while offering greater flexibility in tax structures. On the downside, they often require more effort to maintain than a partnership, but even then, they are known for their simplicity.
When the decision to move forward with creating a partnership has been made, there are a number of steps that must be taken before opening your partnership’s doors to clients.
Coming up with a business name can be a challenging, but often rewarding process. A business name should be memorable and appeal to customers while also instilling pride in the business owners. The entity designation for most partnerships must be included in the name (LP, LLP, etc.).
Search the state’s Business Database once you’ve come up with a name, in order to ensure it isn’t being used by another business. Then protect your new business name by registering it with the Kentucky Secretary of State. Reserving your name prevents others from legally using your business name.
In Kentucky, most partnerships are required to register with the state, pay a filing fee, and file the required paperwork. Foreign businesses may have additional and/or different requirements to meet.
Partnerships often need an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS. Even if you aren’t going to hire employees, an EIN is important for opening bank accounts in the partnership’s name, entering some contracts, and more.
Some partnerships need additional licenses from the state in order to do business. Additional taxes may also be needed.
Once all the government paperwork is behind you, it’s time to make sure you’ve set up important business basics:
