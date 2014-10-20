How to form a Minnesota corporation

Minnesota has specific requirements for starting a corporation. Find information about the forms you'll need, how much it costs, tips for filing paperwork, and more.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: November 29, 2023 · 4 min read
One of the primary reasons people form corporations is to limit their liability if the corporation is sued. A corporation’s owners are not personally responsible for the corporation’s financial obligations, and creditors cannot pursue owners’ personal assets. There may also be tax savings and other benefits to forming a corporation.
To form a corporation in Minnesota, you must file articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State and pay a filing fee. Your corporation’s existence begins when you file the articles.
The articles of incorporation must contain the following information:
You must choose a name for your corporation that is available for use in Minnesota. You can check name availability on the Secretary of State’s website.
You may reserve a name for 12 months by filing a name reservation request with the Secretary of State. A name reservation can be renewed for additional 12-month periods.
When choosing a name for your business, it must conform to the following requirements:
An incorporator’s primary responsibility is to sign and file articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State. When specifying incorporators, you must adhere to the following requirements:
Corporate directors set the overall policies and goals of the business and are responsible for overseeing its management. They have the duty to exercise good business judgment and act in the best interests of the corporation.
When specifying your corporation’s directors, you must adhere to the following requirements:
Every corporation must maintain a registered office, which is the place where legal documents and notices addressed to the corporation are sent. A registered agent is the person at the registered office who will receive these documents and forward them to the corporation.
The following requirements apply when specifying a registered office for your corporation:
All Minnesota corporations are incorporated for general business purposes. You are not required to state any other purpose for your corporation.
Bylaws provide the directors, officers, and shareholders with written guidelines for the corporation’s structure and how it will operate. Bylaws may contain provisions for managing the corporation’s business and regulating its affairs. A Minnesota corporation may adopt bylaws, but they are not required.
The only requirement for bylaws in Minnesota is that anything enumerated in the bylaws must be consistent with the law and the articles of incorporation.
The Minnesota Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. These fees can vary based on whether filings are done by mail, in person, or online. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
