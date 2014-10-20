How to form a Mississippi corporation

Incorporating your business in Mississippi? Get information about starting a corporation, including information on the forms you’ll need, how much it costs, and steps to guide you through the process.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: November 29, 2023 · 4 min read
A corporation protects its owners’ personal assets if the corporation is sued for a debt or other financial obligation. A corporation also offers more protection than a sole proprietorship or general partnership if someone files a lawsuit against an employee or business partner. There may also be other benefits to forming a corporation, such as tax savings and incentives for investors.
To form a Mississippi corporation, you need to file articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State and pay a filing fee. The corporation legally exists as soon as you file the articles.
The articles of incorporation can include many provisions, but they must contain the following:
A corporation can have different types of stock, called classes or series. These types of stocks can have different advantages. For example, one can offer voting rights while another may not.
In regards to stock structure, the articles of incorporation must also contain the following information:
The name you choose for your corporation must be available for use in Mississippi. You can check name availability by searching the Secretary of State’s records online.
You can reserve a corporate name for 180 days by submitting an application to the Secretary of State.
Your corporation name must meet the following requirements:
The person or entity that signs and files the articles of incorporation is called an incorporator. When specifying incorporators, you must adhere to the following requirements:
Corporate directors manage the corporation’s business and delegate certain tasks to committees and officers. Directors have the duty to act in the best interests of the corporation and its shareholders.
The board of directors must consist of one or more people. Although there is no legal maximum number of directors, the number of directors should be established in the articles of incorporation or bylaws.
The articles of incorporation or bylaws can create eligibility criteria for directors. State law does not restrict who can serve as a director.
All corporations are required to maintain a registered agent and registered office in Mississippi. A registered agent is a person who receives legal documents and notices on behalf of the corporation. A registered office is the agent’s place of business.
The following requirements apply when naming your corporation’s registered agent:
Every corporation formed in Mississippi has the purpose of engaging in any lawful business. You do not need to state any additional purpose in the articles of incorporation.
A corporation’s bylaws specify a corporation’s internal structure and operating rules. Bylaws can contain any sort of provision for managing the business and regulating the affairs of the corporation. Typically, they include such provisions as the number and term of directors and how shareholder voting is conducted.
Although bylaws are not needed to form the corporation and are not filed with the Secretary of State, they do come with the following requirements:
The Mississippi Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
