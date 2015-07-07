How to form a Missouri partnership

There are different partnership structures that offer different advantages. Find out more about the different partnerships available in Missouri, how to start one, and more.
Find out more about Forming a Partnership
Excellent
by Mary Wenzel, J.D.
Mary is a freelance writer and owner of Write Law. Mary ghostwrites marketing content for law firms throughout the Un...
Updated on: December 8, 2023 · 5 min read
When you start a business, you can choose from several types of business structures. The structure you choose determines how the business will be taxed, if you are personally responsible for the business’ debts, and more.
If you are going into business with others, you may consider forming a partnership. Partnerships offer simple tax filings and, in some cases, liability protection. Missouri offers four types of partnerships, detailed below.
Most partnerships are considered pass-through entities. This means the income from the company passes through to the owners’ personal income. In Missouri, there is no separate tax form required for partnerships, but the state may require an informational return (also known as an annual report) from some partnerships. For information about federal taxes, see the Internal Revenue Service website.
Personal liability is the other important topic to consider when forming a business. Liability refers to how many of your personal assets are able to be seized when the business has to settle a debt. The reverse is true as well, meaning your business assets may be used to settle your personal debts.
The types of partnerships offered in Missouri are compared below, with information highlighting the differences in liability and tax considerations.
A general partnership offers no liability protection, meaning partners in GPs are liable for any and all debts incurred by the partnership, regardless of which partner created them. When it comes to taxes, GPs are pass-through entities with all the income tax liability passing through to individual partners to deal with on their personal returns. This means the GP doesn’t have to file any tax returns.
Limited partnerships offer two types of partners: limited and general partners. General partners are fully liable for all business debts, while limited partners are typically not liable beyond their monetary investment in the LP. Typically, the limited partners have little say in how the partnership is run. This partnership structure is great when there are some investors who want to act as silent partners, staying out of business operations while still earning a profit.
Each partner pays income tax on the revenue they derive from the LP on their personal tax returns.
Limited liability partnerships protect general partners from business liabilities created by other partners and/or employees. Some states limit the amount of protection LLPs offer partners. This means if one partner suddenly incurs a lot of debt, such as through a lawsuit, the other partners will not typically be personally liable for the debt.
GPs and LLPs are taxed in the same way. LLPs may have more fees and/or paperwork each year.
The best (and worst) of both worlds, limited liability limited partnerships combine limited partner protections with limited liability protections to insulate business partners from much of the partnership’s liability.
LLLPs still have a simple tax structure in which the partners pay the business’s income tax on their personal income tax returns.
Limited liability company
Finally, a limited liability company (LLC) is a quasi-corporate business entity that more fully protects its owners from business debts than partnerships but subjects them to greater government oversight. Additionally, LLCs are more difficult to form and run and typically have a more complex tax structure than partnerships.
Once you’ve settled on an entity type, it’s time to move forward with the business creation process.
Decide on a name you and your partners like that also appeals to your target market. The best business names reflect a company’s ideals while also appealing to the types of customers the business wants to attract. The name of your business will likely have to include the entity choice in it (LP, LLP, LLLP, etc.).
Look through the Missouri Business Database to make sure the business name you’re after isn’t already claimed. Once that’s done, secure the name by filing it with the Missouri state government.
In Missouri, partnerships typically need to be on file with the state, pay a filing fee, and file the required paperwork. Missouri has some additional and/or different paperwork for out-of-state businesses.
If you plan on hiring employees, you’ll need to get an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS. Even if you aren’t hiring employees, an EIN is helpful for opening business bank accounts, credit cards, and more. It’s highly recommended you get one from the IRS.
Some partnerships need additional licenses from the state in order to do business. For example, plumbers, electricians, and other types of contractors usually need to be licensed to do business. Additional taxes may also be needed.
Once the Secretary of State has approved your paperwork and sent you a certified, stamped copy of the paperwork back, you’re able to do business. Here are a few things to consider as you get started with your business:
Ready to start your partnership in Missouri? LegalZoom will help you choose which one may be right for you. We can also file the paperwork to form your business, help you find a registered agent, and get you in touch with an attorney or tax professional.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read