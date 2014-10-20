How to form a Nebraska corporation

Get the details you need to start a corporation in Nebraska, including an explanation of what forms you'll need, naming requirements, and more.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: December 4, 2023 · 4 min read
Forming a corporation can help protect your personal assets if your business is sued or falls behind on its financial obligations. In addition, a corporation can help you avoid personal liability if someone files a lawsuit against one of your business partners or employees. There may also be tax savings and other benefits should you choose to incorporate.
A Nebraska corporation is formed and begins its existence when you file articles of incorporation with and pay a fee to the Secretary of State. The following is the minimum information that must be included in the articles of incorporation:
A corporation can offer different types of stock, called classes or series. These classes can offer different rights to their shareholders. For example, some classes of stock may offer voting rights while others do not.
Regarding stock structure, the following applies:
Before submitting your incorporation papers, it is advisable to make sure the corporate name you have chosen is available for use in Nebraska. Formal name availability requests must be submitted by mail or fax to the Secretary of State, although you can perform a preliminary search of business names online. Another option is to use an online entity name check service.
A corporate name can be reserved for 120 days by filing an application with the Secretary of State.
Your corporation name must adhere to the following requirements:
An incorporator is responsible for filing the articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State. The following requirements apply when specifying incorporators:
Directors oversee the corporation’s activities and set broad goals and objectives for the corporation. Directors have a fiduciary duty, which means they must exercise good business judgment and act in the best interests of the corporation.
The following guidelines apply when specifying directors for your company:
A registered agent receives legal documents and notices on behalf of the corporation and forwards them to the corporation. The registered office is the agent’s business address.
The following requirements apply when specifying a registered agent and registered office:
All corporations formed in Nebraska have a purpose of engaging in any lawful business. You do not need to provide any additional purpose in the articles of incorporation.
Bylaws are an internal document that describes the way a corporation will operate. They may include provisions for regulating and managing the affairs of the corporation, including provisions for electing directors and conducting shareholders’ meetings. Bylaws are part of a corporation’s records and are not filed with the Secretary of State.
The following requirements apply when determining your company’s bylaws:
The Nebraska Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
