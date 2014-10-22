How to form a Nevada corporation

Nevada is a popular place to start a businesses because of its taxes, low costs, and other business laws. Get the information you need to incorporate your business, including information about fees, timelines, how to choose corporate leaders, and more.
Ready to start your business?
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: November 28, 2023 · 5 min read
Often, the most important reason to form a corporation is to protect your personal assets from liability in case your business is sued. A corporation has a separate legal existence from its owners, and therefore its liability is limited to the assets owned by the corporation. This means that creditors cannot come after the owners’ houses, personal bank accounts, or other personal property. In addition to this personal protection, there may also be other benefits to forming a corporation, such as tax savings and increasing your company’s appeal to investors.
Your corporation’s existence begins when you file articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State and pay a filing fee. The articles of incorporation must include the following:
A corporation can offer different types of stock, called classes or series. These classes can offer different rights to their shareholders, for example, some classes of stock may offer voting rights while others do not. Regarding stock structure, the following applies:
Ready to form a corporation? GET STARTED NOW
The first step in naming a corporation is to make sure the name you want is available. You can do this by searching the Secretary of State’s records online.
You can reserve a name for 90 days by submitting a name reservation form to the Secretary of State.
When choosing a name for your corporation, keep in mind the following requirements:
The person responsible for signing the articles of incorporation and filing them with the Secretary of State is known as an incorporator. The incorporators’ duties end when the articles of incorporation are filed.
When specifying incorporators, you must meet the following requirements:
Corporate directors set the corporation’s long-term goals and strategies and oversee management of the corporation’s business affairs. Directors have a duty to place the interests of the corporation ahead of their own personal interests.
The following requirements apply when specifying your corporation’s directors:
A registered agent is a person who receives legal documents and notices that are addressed to the corporation. The following requirements apply when specifying the registered agent for your corporation:
Although some states require you to specify a corporate purpose in your articles of incorporation, Nevada has no such requirement.
A corporation’s bylaws specify its rules and operating procedures. Bylaws are optional for Nevada corporations, but it is strongly recommended to have them because they provide written guidelines for the corporation’s directors, officers, and shareholders.
Bylaws usually include such provisions as the number and qualifications of officers and directors, the manner in which directors’ and shareholders’ meetings are held, and the way shareholder votes are taken.
The Nevada Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay federal income taxes. Nevada does not have a state corporate income tax.
Ready to start a corporation in Nevada? LegalZoom provides Nevada corporate formation and filing services, including providing a registered agent in Nevada.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read