How to form a New York corporation

by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: November 30, 2023
A corporation protects your personal assets from liability for your business’s debts and obligations. It also helps protect you personally if someone sues one of your business partners or employees. There may also be other advantages to incorporating your business, such as tax savings and increased appeal to investors.
A corporation is formed when a certificate of incorporation, along with the appropriate filing fee, is filed with the New York Department of State. The certificate of incorporation must contain the following:
A corporation can offer different types of stock, called classes or series. These classes can offer different rights to their shareholders, for example, some classes of stock may offer voting rights while others do not. Regarding stock structure, the following information must also be included:
Prior to filing your certificate of incorporation, you should check to make sure that your desired corporate name is available, which you can do by using a free entity name check service or by writing to the New York Department of State and paying a fee for each name searched.
A corporate name can be reserved for 60 days by filing the appropriate application with the New York Department of State. Two 60-day extensions are available on written request.
When choosing your corporation’s name, you must meet the following requirements:
New York requires that certificates of incorporation include a list of the person or persons who are filing for incorporation. The following requirements apply when specifying incorporators:
Corporate directors determine corporate policies and strategies and are responsible for implementing them. Directors are fiduciaries, which means they must always act in the best interests of the corporation and its shareholders.
You must adhere to the following requirements when specifying directors for your corporation:
A registered agent is a person or entity who receives official correspondence, such as lawsuits or other legal documents, on behalf of the corporation. Unlike other states, New York requires a corporation to designate the Secretary of State as its agent for service of process. You must provide an address in the United States to which the Secretary of State can send copies of any documents it receives.
In most cases, you can state your corporation’s purpose in general terms to allow for the greatest possible flexibility. New York has a standard certificate of incorporation form that contains a general corporate purpose clause: “This corporation is formed to engage in any lawful act or activity for which a corporation may be organized under the Business Corporation Law, provided that it is not formed to engage in any act or activity requiring the consent or approval of any state official, department, board, agency or other body without such consent or approval first being obtained.”
A corporation’s bylaws outline the internal rules and procedures that the corporation will operate under. Bylaws typically include such information as the number of officers and directors and how they are chosen, a description of any corporate committees, how meetings of directors and shareholders are held, and what sort of shares are authorized.
Bylaws are not required at the time of incorporation, but after a corporation has been established, the incorporators must meet to adopt bylaws. Bylaws are kept at the corporation’s principal place of business and are not filed with the Department of State.
The New York Department of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
