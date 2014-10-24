How to form a North Carolina corporation

Forming a corporation in North Carolina? Find information about how to register your business, how much it costs, how long it takes, how to choose corporate leaders, and more.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: November 28, 2023 · 4 min read
A corporation protects its owners from the company’s debts and liability. This is because a corporation is considered a separate entity from its owners, and the owners are not personally responsible for most of the company’s financial obligations, such as debt or legal settlements. In addition, a corporation may afford tax savings and is often more attractive to outside investors.
Your corporation’s existence begins when you file articles of incorporation and pay a fee to the North Carolina Secretary of State. The articles of incorporation can contain many provisions, but at a minimum, they must include the following:
A corporation can offer different types of stock, called classes or series. These classes can offer different rights to their shareholders, for example, some classes of stock may offer voting rights while others do not.
Regarding stock structure, the following applies:
Before incorporating, you should check to see if the corporate name you want is available. You can do this by calling the Secretary of State’s office, searching the Secretary of State’s records online.
You can reserve a name for 120 days by filing an application with the Secretary of State.
When choosing a name for your corporation, it must meet the following requirements:
An incorporator signs the articles of incorporation and delivers them to the Secretary of State for filing. The following requirements apply when specifying incorporators:
Corporate directors oversee the corporation’s management. They have a fiduciary duty to the corporation, which means they must be diligent in managing corporate affairs and must always act in the best interests of the corporation and its shareholders. North Carolina law does not have any eligibility requirements for directors, but the bylaws may impose eligibility requirements.
The following requirements apply when specifying directors for your corporation:
All North Carolina corporations must have a registered office where the corporation will receive legal documents and other official correspondence. Corporations must also have a registered agent, which is a person at the registered office who receives documents and forwards them to the corporation.
When specifying your corporation’s registered agent and registered office, you must adhere to the following guidelines:
Unlike many states, North Carolina does not require articles of incorporation to contain a statement of corporate purpose. Every North Carolina corporation has a purpose of engaging in any lawful business.
A corporation’s bylaws are guidelines for its structure and operating procedures. Bylaws may contain provisions for managing the business and regulating the affairs of the corporation. Typically, bylaws address such matters as the number of officers and directors, how officers and directors are chosen and how directors’ and shareholders’ meetings are called and conducted.
You must meet the following requirements when determining bylaws for your corporation:
The North Carolina Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
