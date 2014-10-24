How to form a Tennessee corporation

When you are ready to incorporate your business in Tennessee, you’ll need to know how to get started. Find out what you'll need to register your corporation, details about required forms and fees, how long it will take and more.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: December 4, 2023 · 4 min read
One of the biggest advantages of forming a corporation is the limited liability it offers its owners/shareholders. Because a corporation is a separate legal entity, the shareholders’ homes, cars, and other personal assets are not at risk if the corporation is sued or runs into financial trouble. The shareholders’ losses are limited to the amount they invested in the corporation. Forming a corporation also offers benefits such as possible tax savings and the facility to transfer shares from one shareholder to another.
Preparing your charter
To form a corporation, you must file a charter with the Secretary of State and pay a filing fee. The corporation’s existence begins when you file the charter unless the charter specifies a later date. The charter can include many provisions, but it must contain the following:
The charter must state the total number of shares the corporation is authorized to issue. If more than one class of shares is authorized, the charter must state the number of shares in each class and prescribe a distinguishing designation for each class. Before shares of a class can be issued, the charter must state the preferences, limitations, and rights applicable to shares in that class.
You must choose a corporate name that is available for use in Tennessee. You can check name availability online at the Secretary of State’s website.
You may reserve a corporate name for four months by filing an application with the Secretary of State.
When choosing a name for your corporation, you must adhere to the following requirements:
An incorporator signs the charter and files it with the Secretary of State. You must meet the following requirements when specifying incorporators:
The corporation’s business is managed under the direction of the board of directors. Directors also exercise corporate powers and develop long-term strategies.
When specifying directors for your corporation, you must adhere to the following requirements:
A registered agent receives official correspondence, such as lawsuits and notices on behalf of a corporation, and forwards that correspondence to the corporation. A registered office is the business address where the agent can be found during normal working hours.
The following requirements apply when specifying a registered agent and office:
Tennessee law does not require you to state a corporate purpose in the charter. All Tennessee corporations have a purpose of engaging in any lawful business unless the charter states a more limited purpose.
Your corporation’s bylaws are its internal rules and procedures, such as procedures for holding shareholders’ meetings and choosing officers and directors. There is no specific information that must be included in the bylaws. Anything that relates to regulating the business and affairs of the corporation is acceptable. Bylaws are not filed with the Secretary of State.
The following requirements apply when determining your corporation’s bylaws:
The Tennessee Secretary of State requires a fee when filing a charter or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
