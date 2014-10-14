How to form a corporation in Alaska

Once you've decided to incorporate your business in Alaska, you'll need to know how to file the paperwork, how much it costs, and more. Here are tips and information you'll need to get started.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: January 23, 2023 · 4 min read
A corporation’s liability is limited to the corporation’s assets. Therefore, if you form a corporation, your personal liability is protected from your corporation’s debts and obligations. A corporation may also help protect the owners’ personal assets if an employee is sued.
Preparing your articles of incorporation
To form a corporation, you must file articles of incorporation with the Division of Corporations, Business and Professional Licensing and pay any required filing fees. Your corporation will begin its existence when the division issues a Certificate of Incorporation. The articles of incorporation may include many provisions, but, at a minimum, they must contain the following:
In the section regarding stock structure, your articles of incorporation must meet the following criteria:
You can check to see if your proposed corporate name is available by searching the Alaska Division of Corporations, Professions and Business Licensing records online.
A corporate name can be reserved for 120 days by filing an application with the Department of Commerce.
When choosing your corporation’s name, keep the following requirements in mind:
A person who signs and files the articles of incorporation is called an “incorporator.” The articles of incorporation must list the incorporators’ names and meet the following criteria:
Corporate directors set corporate policies and are ultimately responsible for the management of the corporation. Directors have a fiduciary duty, which means they must act in the best interests of the shareholders and the corporation. The following guidelines also apply when specifying your corporation’s directors:
A registered agent receives and forwards official correspondence and notices on behalf of the corporation. You must list the physical address and mailing address of your registered agent.
A registered agent may be an individual who resides in Alaska or a corporation that is registered and in good standing with the state. A corporation cannot act as its own registered agent.
Alaska law permits corporations to state a broad, general purpose. The law specifically allows you to state that your corporation is or includes “the transaction of any and all lawful business for which corporations may be incorporated,” per chapter 10.06 of the Alaska Corporations Code. You must also provide the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) grouping code that most closely describes the business of your corporation.
Your corporation’s bylaws provide important guidelines and procedures for the corporation’s structure and management. In addition, bylaws must conform to the following requirements:
The Alaska Division of Corporations, Business and Professional Licensing requires a fee for filing articles of incorporation, as well as a fee for name reservations. In addition, corporations are required to pay state and federal income taxes.
