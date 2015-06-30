How to form an Illinois partnership

Partnerships in Illinois come in different types, each with its own advantages. Find out about the different partnerships available in Illinois, how to start one, and more.
Find out more about Forming a Partnership
Excellent
by Mary Wenzel, J.D.
Mary is a freelance writer and owner of Write Law. Mary ghostwrites marketing content for law firms throughout the Un...
Updated on: December 8, 2023 · 6 min read
When you start a business, you can choose from several types of business structures. The structure you choose determines how the business will be taxed, if you are personally responsible for the business’ debts, and more.
If you are going into business with others, you may consider forming a partnership. Partnerships offer simple tax filings and, in some cases, liability protection. Illinois offers four types of partnerships, detailed below.
In Illinois, all partnerships are considered pass-through entities. This means the partnership itself doesn’t pay any taxes, but the income it earns is passed through to the owners’ personal income. Although the IRS considers partnerships pass-through entities, partnerships must file an annual report with the IRS in addition to the individual partners’ annual tax returns.
Personal liability is the other important topic to consider when forming a business. Personal liability refers to how personally responsible the owners are for the business’ debts and obligations. Some partnership structures offer liability protection for their owners, allowing them to shelter their personal assets from the business. For example, if your partnership loses a lawsuit and has to pay a huge settlement, personal liability will help protect your house, cash, and savings from the settlement.
This protection will not apply in all cases, such as if you owe taxes, commit fraud, or do something that violates the partnership’s liability protection.
The types of partnerships offered in Illinois are compared below, with information highlighting the differences in liability and tax considerations.
The simplest form of a partnership, the general partnership offers no liability protection but also isn’t hindered by very many laws, offering maximum freedom to do business as you wish. Some aspects to be aware of:
Limited partnerships are similar to general partnerships, but offer two levels of partners: limited and general partners.
In a limited liability partnership, partners can’t be held liable for other partners’ mistakes, errors, or outright fraud. These types of partnerships are very popular with professionals who expect to take on a lot of liability risk (typically as the result of lawsuits), such as doctors and lawyers. For example, if three doctors start an LLP and one of them is sued for malpractice and loses a costly lawsuit, the other doctors won’t be personally liable to pay off that debt.
In a limited liability limited partnership, you find a blend of LP and LLP advantages. An LLLP has both general and limited partners, but they are all protected from each other’s debts, errors, and legal obligations. Like an LLP, the LLLP is popular with high-risk professions that also seek outside investment.
If you need additional taxation choices or greater protection from personal liability, you may want to consider forming a limited liability company (LLC). The LLC business structure combines many of the advantages of partnerships while offering greater flexibility in tax structures. On the downside, they often require more effort to maintain than a partnership but even then, they are known for their simplicity.
After deciding between the four partnership types available, you will want to get your business going by filing the appropriate paperwork, which you can do in just a few steps.
Any Illinois partnership must operate with a unique name. Additionally, this name must contain an indication of the type of partnership that is being operated. So, if you were planning to open a wine-tasting room called Spectacular Sips and you wanted to form a limited liability partnership, you would need to make sure the name Spectacular Sips LLP is available by checking with the Secretary of State Website.
After you have confirmed that your name (Spectacular Sips LLP in this example) is available, you will need to reserve the name. The procedures differ depending on the type of partnership you are forming, but you can learn more about your choices at the Secretary of State's website.
The paperwork you will need to complete will vary depending on the type of partnership you want to form.
Partnerships with employees should obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS. Additionally, some businesses require additional licenses from the state in order to operate. Further taxes may be required as well, depending on your business.
After registering your business with the Secretary of State, you are ready to formalize the presence of your business, and you should take the time to set up:
LegalZoom can help you form a limited partnership or limited liability partnership. We can also file the paperwork to form your business, help you find a registered agent, and get you in touch with an attorney or tax professional.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read