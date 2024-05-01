How to get a prenuptial agreement in South Carolina

Everything you need to know about prenuptial agreements in South Carolina, including the benefits, mistakes to avoid, and more.
by Page Grossman
Updated on: June 17, 2024 · 9 min read
In the weeks leading up to your wedding, there are a lot of things to prepare. You need the rings, have to check the flower order, pay for the venue, get the marriage license, and sign a prenuptial agreement.
Prenups tend to get a bad rap as unromantic or assuming the worst: that the marriage will end in divorce. But, a prenuptial agreement can create a strong foundation and provide a sense of stability for a new marriage.
Marriage is not only a joyful celebration of love and romance but also a legal contract. It brings two individuals together in the eyes of the law and grants them additional rights, including an interest in each other’s property.
In the event of divorce, marital property is divided based on South Carolina laws or the predetermined agreement that’s written into SC prenuptial agreements. Such an agreement grants you choice over what happens in the event of a divorce.
In South Carolina, prenups play a crucial role in what happens to a couple’s joint property if they get divorced. As a legal contract, it must be entered into willingly and meet a few other legal requirements to be valid and enforceable. There are also several limitations to prenuptial agreements in SC.
As case law and requirements for prenup differ from state to state, it’s important to research your state’s laws or to seek the help of a local law firm if you’d like help creating a prenuptial agreement for you and your fiance.
Prenups, also known as antenuptial agreements, premarital agreements, or premarital contracts, are legal contracts signed by you and your future spouse before getting married. The prenup into effect as soon as you get married.
The primary purpose of a prenup is to define how a couple’s finances, assets, and real property will be divided if the couple gets divorced. While discussing divorce before getting married may seem unromantic, it allows you to discover financial information about your spouse and agree upon the split of assets at a happy time.
It’s not uncommon today for people to marry later in life or to get married more than once. When getting married later in life, you may be bringing significant assets or debts with you into the marriage that you don’t want your husband or wife to have access to or be burdened with.
A prenuptial agreement defines the terms you agree upon with your spouse around your shared and individual finances, assets, debts, and real property. Creating a prenup requires a financial disclosure of all assets.
If you enter into a prenup with someone but then never get married, the contract doesn’t take effect.
The cost to create a prenuptial agreement in SC varies widely. There are a few different ways you could get a prenup:
If you’re considering a prenuptial agreement for you and your husband or wife, it’s important to have a basic understanding of prenup law. To be considered valid, a prenuptial agreement must contain a few specific things and can’t contain some information.
Yes, you can write your own premarital contract in South Carolina
If you’re writing your own premarital agreement, be aware of the minimum requirements for a legally binding document. Basic contract rules apply to prenuptial agreements. The agreement must be in writing and be signed by both potential spouses.
Most prenuptial agreements survive the scrutiny of the South Carolina courts if they include the following elements:
Working with independent legal counsel, where each spouse has their own attorney, can ensure that the prenup is equitable and represents each spouse. In South Carolina, premarital contracts are regulated by statutory rules and case law. South Carolina has not signed the Uniform Prenuptial Agreement Act or UPAA.
Most importantly, a prenup must be written, agreed to, and signed prior to marriage. The process shouldn’t be rushed or put someone under duress to sign. Give yourself plenty of time for discussion, financial disclosure, and navigating any obstacles that arise.
Consider starting the process of creating a prenuptial agreement in the weeks leading up to your wedding day.
South Carolina courts generally uphold prenuptial agreements if both parties sign it knowingly and willingly and have a clear understanding of what they’re signing.
It is recommended that both parties be advised by a separate, experienced family law attorney to ensure they understand the agreement they’re signing and that the contract doesn’t favor one partner over the other.
A prenuptial agreement may be considered invalid if:
If you want to adapt or end your premarital agreement, you can. The changes to or dissolution of the agreement must be in writing and signed by both parties. You can also include a “sunset” provision in your prenup, which ends the agreement after a certain number of years of marriage or other events, such as the birth of a child or joint purchase of property.
Unless otherwise written into the contract and agreed upon by both parties, the agreement is effective until either death or divorce.
If you’re creating your own prenup that will later be reviewed by a lawyer, there are a few big mistakes you should try to avoid.
While the initial idea of a prenuptial agreement may seem unromantic, it can provide a lot of protection to one or both spouses. No matter the size of your estate or wealth, you can benefit from a prenuptial agreement.
A prenuptial agreement should define whether assets are marital or individual property and how those assets will be handled upon divorce. In South Carolina, any property acquired during marriage is considered marital property. Any such property would be divided according to the premarital agreement or state case law if no such agreement exists.
The agreement can also determine spousal support, the right to a spouse’s estate after death, other death benefits, access to family assets, and entitlement to inheritance.
Premarital agreements should be unique to the circumstances of your situation and customized for you and your future spouse so it can benefit both parties equally.
In South Carolina, a prenup cannot include provisions for child custody or child support, whether for existing or future children. The agreement should also not include:
A valid prenup must be entered into and signed voluntarily and not under duress. It should be fair and understandable to a reasonable person.
Typically, prenuptial agreements were considered only for those with large estates or those entering into a second marriage.
However, anyone can benefit from a prenuptial agreement. No matter the size of your financial assets, this type of agreement can afford you protection from asset or property division.
Yes, prenuptial agreements are enforceable in South Carolina. To be enforceable by a South Carolina court, it must be:
An agreement can be modified, but it must be done in writing and signed by both parties.
A premarital agreement can protect prospective spouses in South Carolina and make the divorce process less stressful if there is a legal separation. Such an agreement is unique to every couple and can be customized to fit individual needs and financial matters.
