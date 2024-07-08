What is a covenant marriage?

In the face of rising divorce rates, some enact marriage contracts that put up roadblocks to divorce and encourage them to work through hard times. Others believe they trap victims of abuse who can't prove their case.
Find out more about prenuptials
Excellent
by Fabrienne Bottero
Fabrienne is a writer and journalist who specializes in branding and content strategy. In the last five years, s...
Legally reviewed by Allison DeSantis
Allison is the Director of Product Counsel at LegalZoom, advising and providing leadership to internal teams on the d...
Updated on: July 14, 2024 · 6 min read
Before 1969, courts only granted divorce if one spouse could prove the other had wronged them in some way. California adopted the first no-fault divorce law, which permitted couples to end their marriage without such grounds. Since then, no-fault divorce became the norm and divorce rates have drastically risen.
Under covenant marriage laws, couples can still opt for an "until-death-do-us-part" contract that legally forces them to work to preserve their marriage. Covenant marriages are surprisingly rare; only 1%-3% of couples choose this arrangement.
In this article, we’ll break down what a covenant marriage is, how it differs from other marriage agreements, its legal requirements, and what states grant this unique union.
A covenant marriage is a legally distinct marriage contract that binds two people who enter a marriage with the strong intent to make it last for the rest of their lives. To divorce from a covenant marriage, a spouse has to prove one of a few scenarios as grounds to dissolve the union. Often, couples enter this type of contract for religious reasons or to align with their personal values and morals.
Some praise it as a means to reduce divorce rates, encourage commitment, and promote a stable family structure. In a society where divorce is commonplace, covenant marriages force spouses to seek marriage counseling before they can petition for legal separation.
That said, there are strict requirements for entering and exiting such a marriage. These requirements can make ending the relationship difficult. Critics point out that there can be unfortunate implications for those in unhealthy partnerships, and financially burdensome for those who can't provide sufficient evidence that divorce is necessary.
Currently, a covenant marriage is only available in three states.
All three states allow already married couples to convert their traditional marriage into a covenant marriage at any point.
Because covenant marriages make it more difficult to get divorced, they also ensure that couples who want to enter this type of marriage are fully aware of the gravity of the agreement. To enter a covenant marriage, couples must first fulfill a few specific requirements.
Couples who wish to apply for a covenant marriage license must first attend premarital counseling provided by a clergy member or professional marriage counselor. In these sessions, they discuss the profound implications of covenant marriage as a union for life and the specific requirements for ending it.
Once they have attended premarital counseling, couples must sign a declaration of intent. This document acknowledges a series of prerequisites:
Although covenant marriages are intended to be a lifetime commitment, a spouse can still get a divorce under one of the following scenarios:
Covenant marriages and traditional marriages offer the same legal rights and responsibilities offered to married couples. So, how does a covenant marriage differ from a traditional marriage?
Although requirements vary by state, couples who meet the age minimum can enter a traditional marriage union by filling out a marriage license at a local court clerk. Some states require a waiting period once you've obtained the marriage license before you can hold a ceremony. However, premarital counseling is not a requirement.
Spouses may divorce from a traditional marriage for any reason in any state. Some states require a period of separation (where the couple lives apart) or information on why they're no longer compatible before they can finalize a divorce.
While Arizona does allow couples under a covenant marriage to divorce if both spouses simply agree to dissolve the marriage, a no-fault divorce does not require the other spouse to agree to the divorce.
While covenant marriages and prenuptial agreements serve different purposes, they both involve making agreements before marriage that affect the marital relationship and its potential dissolution, strengthening marital commitment and providing clarity.
Here’s how they compare:
Covenant marriage emphasizes a more profound commitment to marriage by making divorce harder and requiring counseling. A prenup focuses on protecting individual assets and clarifying financial arrangements during a divorce. Both recognize the severe economic and emotional burden of divorce and offer ways to prepare.
Covenant marriage requires pre-marital counseling and adherence to stricter divorce laws. A prenup requires full financial disclosure and legal formalities to ensure the agreement is enforceable. Both mandate a certain level of transparency before legally joining your assets.
Covenant marriage restricts the grounds for divorce, making it harder to dissolve the marriage. A prenup does not typically affect the grounds for divorce but can influence the financial and property settlement upon divorce.
While covenant marriage doesn't prepare couples for a smoother process if divorce becomes necessary, it does encourage counseling, which could mitigate tensions.
Covenant marriage involves premarital counseling to prepare for the challenges of marriage. A prenup involves discussions and agreements about financial matters to avoid disputes during a divorce. Both of these arrangements force you and your partner to discuss important topics—such as individual assets and values—before entering into a legal union.
State laws that govern marriage and divorce proceedings enforce the regulations of covenant marriages. A prenuptial agreement is a contract between spouses enforced by state laws governing contracts and marital agreements. While prenups recognize the practical financial implications of marriage and divorce, covenant marriages are often religiously or morally motivated.
Yes, it's not only possible but also highly recommended. Marriage is not just a union of two people but also a union of their finances, properties, and potential debts. Your premarital counseling is an optimal time to discuss how you would like to handle these things once you are married and should it end.
Before entering a covenant marriage, you must meet with a religious clergy member or professional counselor to discuss the gravity of this union and any information that could affect your desire to marry. Before you can dissolve a covenant marriage, you must attempt to reconcile differences in marriage counseling.
Yes, couples who are already married can convert to a covenant marriage in one of the three states that offer this option. However, a couple married through a covenant marriage cannot convert to a traditional marriage.
While a covenant marriage encourages couples to deeply contemplate the seriousness of marriage and divorce before moving forward with one of these life-changing decisions, counseling is also available to couples entering or already in a traditional marriage.
Legal roadblocks to divorce may incentivize spouses to work harder to preserve their relationship. Still, these roadblocks can also create a severe financial and emotional burden for individuals who will genuinely benefit from a divorce.
You may also like
Is covenant marriage the answer to a rising divorce rate?
To its supporters, covenant marriage is the answer to America's rising divorce rate. To critics, it's a rigid constraint that makes an already difficult situation even more painful.
March 31, 2023 · 3min read
How to get a prenup: A step by step guide
If you want a long and happy marriage, start by negotiating a prenuptial agreement
July 11, 2024 · 11min read
Civil unions are another way to make your relationship official. However, they offer different legal benefits and rights than a marriage. Learn the difference.
July 9, 2024 · 8min read