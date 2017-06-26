How marriage is like a business

The word 'marriage' brings up images of diamond rings, billowy dresses, and the promise of a long and happy life together. Yet a marriage is also a legal and financial partnership. Like partners in a small business, married couples must manage money, make joint decisions, and communicate with one another about dozens of day-to-day issues.
Start your prenup
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: April 9, 2024 · 3 min read
When you get a marriage license or form a business, you create a new legal relationship. Marriage means your and your partner's money and property are connected in a way that they weren't before.
Marriage affects your legal rights in several ways:
Like business partners, married couples can clarify or change these rules through legal documents, but many people don't—and later regret it. In contrast, business partners typically spell out their rights and responsibilities from the beginning in bylaws, operating agreements, and contracts.
The laws relating to marriage, money, and property are designed to protect you and your spouse. But they can also cause confusion and disagreement, or create a result you didn't intend.
For example, you may want to leave all your belongings to your spouse when you die, but your state's intestacy laws may give half to your parents or children. Contracts, wills, and other legal documents can change your legal obligations—so make your intentions known, to minimize the chance of misunderstandings and conflict.
Some key documents to consider include:
Smart business owners have documents that anticipate the day when their business will close or a partner will leave or die. When married couples do the same, they protect themselves and minimize the chance of unexpected and unwelcome financial consequences down the road.
