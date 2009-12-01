What is a domestic partnership? Facts and advice

Considering a domestic partnership in lieu of marriage? Here's what you need to know about how it works.
by Connor Beaulieu
Connor is a content strategist, journalist, and legal writer living and working in Chicago. Over the past decade, he'...
Updated on: June 21, 2024 · 10 min read
From common law to civil union and domestic partnership, modern relationships have expanded far beyond the bounds of "traditional" marriage, but how can the average couple choose between all of the different options?
In legal terms, a domestic partnership is a legally recognized relationship between two adults of the same or opposite sex who share a common domestic life. Indistinguishable from marriage in most ways, a domestic partnership offers such partners rights and benefits similar to what they would gain from marriage—with one crucial difference.
Rather than being recognized under federal law, domestic partnerships are strictly limited to the state or local jurisdiction in which they're offered. Tax benefits, for instance, can only be claimed for state taxes, not federal. This also means that benefits and rights, significant though they may be in the couple's home state, may change substantially if they move or travel to another state.
Historically, domestic partnerships were a way for same-sex couples to join their lives in a more official capacity. In recent years, however, states have begun opening up their domestic partnership programs to all sorts of couples, regardless of sex. In some situations (that we'll talk about in a bit), a domestic partnership may even offer niche benefits that a "normal" marriage could not.
As of 2024, there are nine states that offer a domestic partnership registry, including:
Two other states offer programs similar to domestic partnerships but with different names and regulations. These are:
Keep in mind that benefits, rights, and even application processes can vary dramatically from state to state, so it's important to research the legislation and rules in your home state to make sure you're protected.
Finally, some local governments may offer a form of domestic partnership even if the state in which they are located does not. While often less comprehensive than state-level programs, these can also offer valuable benefits for registered domestic partners.
Although the benefits and rights offered to domestic partners may vary from state to state, the registration process is relatively straightforward across all of them. In general, states require domestic partners to:
Before investing any time into paperwork, it's best to first make sure that you and your partner are both eligible to register as domestic partners. This means that you'll need to not be related by blood, live together, be at least 18 years old, and not be married or part of another registered domestic partnership.
In most cases, you can download a copy of your domestic partnership registration from the Secretary of State website in your home state. If that isn't available, most county or city clerk offices will have the forms.
Once you have them, you and your partner should supply all the required information, such as your names, address, and proof of identity. In most cases, you'll need to have your application notarized, which can be done at many banks or by hiring a private notary.
Once you and your partner have completed your application, submit it to your local city or county clerk's office. Usually, there will be a small fee involved, which is often reduced for couples above a certain age and may be waived entirely in some circumstances.
After your application has been processed and confirmed, the state or municipality in which you filed will send you an official domestic partnership certificate. This serves as proof of your legally bound relationship and can be used to assert your rights as a member of a domestic partnership.
Remember to keep a copy on hand, as insurance companies or other organizations may require it when negotiating benefits.
Now that you're officially in a domestic partnership make sure to inform your employer, insurance company, lawyer, and anyone else who may need to use the updated information for legal reasons.
In general, a valid, registered domestic partnership offers many of the same rights you would enjoy as a "traditionally” married couple. Although the list below represents a broad, comprehensive overview of what you can expect from a domestic partnership, it's important to always check your state's laws to fully understand what protections you gain from registering.
All things considered, one of the most common reasons that couples choose to form a domestic partnership is to share insurance benefits. Specifically, many employers in states that offer a domestic partnership program will offer health, dental, and vision insurance in the same way they would for a married couple.
Keep in mind, however, that the lack of federal recognition for such couples can complicate taxes on the benefits they receive. If necessary, make sure to consult a tax professional to make sure your tax return complies with federal regulations. One of the most common benefits for domestic partners is the ability to share health insurance plans.
One of the key legal benefits of registering a domestic partnership is the ability to make medical and end-of-life decisions for your partner. This includes hospital visitation rights, decision-making rights for funeral preparation, and even the ability to claim worker's comp if your partner is wrongfully killed at work.
Parental rights can be a tricky thing to navigate for unmarried couples, and these benefits vary more than most from state to state. In some areas, for example, domestic partner benefits mean that they can jointly adopt a child, where other jurisdictions may complicate the issue.
In situations where domestic partners are considering becoming non-biological parents, consulting a lawyer is always the best bet for making sure the process happens smoothly.
In all cases, registered domestic partners reserve the right to inherit from each other or pass on assets in the absence of a will, identical to the rights of married couples. This also extends to the right to make financial or medical decisions through a power of attorney.
That said, the lack of federal recognition can make estate planning much more complicated than with married couples, so it's crucial to make absolutely sure that every part of your estate plan is properly drafted, filed, and stored.
Regardless of the state in which they live, registered domestic partners cannot file jointly on federal taxes. That said, those couples can claim many tax benefits at the state level. Usually, these benefits are identical to those enjoyed by married couples, but it's best to consult a tax professional to avoid mistakes or potential audits.
Often, businesses will extend many of the same benefits they reserve for married couples to members of a domestic partnership. These benefits typically include family leave, sick leave, maternity or paternity leave, and bereavement leave, as well as paid time off to take care of your partner.
Regardless of whether you choose traditional marriage, civil union, domestic partnership, or any other way to bring your relationship to the next level, there are some legal considerations to keep in mind.
With domestic partnerships, specifically, these include:
Typically, the bulk of the challenges that domestic partners will encounter boil down to the fact that they lack the federal protections enjoyed by married couples. This can mean problems with Social Security benefits, rights and benefits when moving between states, or immigration difficulties.
Because they aren't federally recognized, the rights offered by domestic partnerships can vary dramatically from one state to another—or even between different jurisdictions within the same state.
Without a clear understanding of local and state laws, these differences can cause confusion, frustration, or even legal issues for domestic partners. These issues are especially problematic when moving to a new area, so make sure to familiarize yourself with your new home's laws and regulations before making the move.
Although many states with a domestic partnership registry offer end-of-life and medical decision-making rights to domestic partners, these rights may not be universally recognized.
In order to prevent complications, domestic partners should create legal documents, such as a medical power of attorney. That way, you can both avoid unnecessary stress and potential tragedy if a medical emergency occurs.
In general, parental rights are more complicated for domestic partners than they would be for a married couple, including adoption, custody battles, or visitation rights. These subjects are further complicated if either member of the domestic partnership is not a child's biological parent.
While domestic partners are given some rights regarding inheritance and wills, estate planning is considerably more complicated than it would be with marriage. Without careful planning and clear, enforceable estate planning documents, issues may arise regarding inheritance rights or the division of property.
Because domestic partnerships are not recognized at the federal level, many domestic partners cannot claim Social Security benefits when their partners die. In some cases, same-sex couples may qualify for these benefits, but those situations are handled on a case-by-case basis by the federal government.
Whether you're looking to register a new domestic partnership or solidify it with estate planning and tax help, it's always best to consult a legal professional with experience in family law. Beyond helping you navigate the complex, murky territory of domestic partnership law, they can also give you and your loved one the peace of mind you need to enjoy your partnership the way you deserve.
If things ultimately don't work out between you and your partner, dissolving a domestic partnership is very similar to the process of registering one. You'll need to check your state's eligibility rules, file for dissolution, serve the papers to your partner, and then register that dissolution with the state. In cases where a dissolution is contested, you may need to appear in court.
In general, states no longer require couples to have been in a relationship for any set amount of time before registering for a domestic partnership.
In essence, a common law marriage is simply a traditional marriage done through non-traditional means. Unlike a domestic partnership, the rights of a couple married through common law are recognized across all states. That said, couples can only become married through common law in relatively few states.
Although you technically cannot get a prenup for your domestic partnership, you can get something known as a domestic partnership agreement. Though named differently, the two documents cover many of the same topics and offer nearly identical protections.
Historically, domestic partnership law began as an alternative to same-sex marriage. In most states that support the practice today, however, an individual can form a domestic partnership with his or her domestic partner regardless of whether they are the same or opposite sex.
