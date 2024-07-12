What is common law marriage?

Once prevalent in colonial America, common law marriages are now recognized in only a handful of states. Find out how they work and the legal implications for couples today.
Updated on: July 12, 2024
Common law couples don’t attend a ceremony or complete official documentation, yet they have the same legal rights and responsibilities as traditionally wed spouses. Contrary to popular belief, however, living together for a set amount of time isn’t sufficient to establish a common law marriage. Below, we’ll break down the additional legal requirements and explain the impacts for couples considering this path.
Common law marriage, also known as informal marriage, is a legally recognized union where a couple lives together for a significant period and presents themselves as married to others. The exact requirements for common law marriage vary between the few states that still recognize them, but couples who qualify have the same property rights, inheritance rights, and spousal support obligations as if they were traditionally married.
Couples may opt for a common-law marriage due to their personal beliefs or financial circumstances. For instance, they might wish to avoid the formalities of a traditional ceremony or the costs of a marriage license. Others may want their commitment to evolve naturally over time rather than marking it with a specific date and legal document. However, this path can lead to complications, especially when it comes to proving the marriage’s existence in legal matters.
Let’s take a look at the history of common law marriage and where they stand today:
Common law marriages date back to America’s time as an English colony, where it was much harder to find a qualified cleric or wedding officiant. Many couples considered themselves married under common law out of necessity, as they had no other option to formalize their marriage. However, in 1753, the Clandestine Marriages Act was enacted in England to regulate marriages and eliminate secret unions, aligning with the traditions of the Catholic Church. This required all marriages to be performed by clergy members of the Church of England, with proper documentation and witnesses, but it didn’t affect the American colonies.
As a result, the tradition of common law marriage continued in early America, though it’s far less popular and recognized than it once was.
Less than 15% of the U.S. population lives in a state that still recognizes common law marriages. Here is the full list:
If a couple legally establishes a common law marriage in one of these states, their marital status remains even if they move to a jurisdiction that doesn’t recognize them. In addition, several states recognize common law marriages if they were established before a specific date, including Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, as well as for inheritance purposes in New Hampshire.
Unlike traditional marriages, which involve a ceremony and require a marriage license, common law marriages are formed through the couple’s actions and mutual agreement. States that recognize common law marriage typically require couples to satisfy some combination of the following conditions:
Cohabitation refers to living together as a family unit for an extended period, sharing a household and daily life like a married couple. However, there’s no specific minimum time that couples must live together to be considered married. Instead, the court assesses each case individually.
Courts are more sympathetic to a couple’s claim to marriage the longer they’ve lived together, which is why it’s common to hear arbitrary numbers like seven or ten years to qualify. While there’s no defined time frame, it’s true that several years—if not decades—of cohabitation helps demonstrate the couple’s long-term intentions to marry.
For a common law marriage to be valid, both partners must have the capacity to marry. This means that each party must meet specific legal requirements, which include the following:
These requirements ensure that both partners are capable and free to enter into a common law marriage.
Like a traditional marriage, each partner must have the desire to get married. Rather than merely living together as roommates or close friends, they need to mutually agree and want to create a marital relationship. Likewise, couples must act in a manner that indicates they consider themselves married.
Couples who want to establish a common law marriage must present themselves as married to their social circle and community. This can involve using the same last name, introducing each other as husband and wife, and celebrating anniversaries or other significant dates together.
It also helps to share financial responsibilities and benefits—such as opening joint bank accounts or naming each other as beneficiaries on insurance policies—to establish the practice of a marital relationship.
Common law marriage offers several advantages similar to those enjoyed by traditionally married spouses, including the following:
If one partner passes away, the surviving common law spouse is typically entitled to inherit their property and assets, even if there is no will. Additionally, in some states, a surviving spouse can claim a portion of the estate if the deceased partner left them less than what they would receive under state law, whether they were married traditionally or under common law.
In these situations, it’s best to create a comprehensive estate plan or write a will to ensure your spouse receives the inheritance you want to leave for them. Nonetheless, in the context of common law marriage, spouses have the same inheritance rights as if they were formally married.
If a couple meets the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) requirements for a common law marriage, they may qualify for various federal benefits, including the following:
These benefits help common law spouses manage financial challenges that arise due to retirement, disability, or the loss of a partner. For more information, refer to the SSA’s eligibility requirements for spouses.
When a partner is incapacitated or unable to make medical decisions for themselves, the common law spouse typically has the legal authority to step in and make those decisions on their behalf. Being recognized as a spouse also grants them access to important medical information, which helps them stay informed about their partner’s health status, treatment options, and healthcare provider’s observations.
Couples recognized as legally married under common law can file joint tax returns, which may result in lower tax rates, higher income thresholds for tax brackets, and eligibility for tax credits and deductions that aren’t available to single filers.
Common law spouses also benefit from estate tax provisions, such as the unlimited marital deduction, which allows one spouse to transfer any amount of assets to the other without incurring estate or gift taxes.
Many employers extend health, dental, and life insurance benefits to their employees' spouses. In a common law marriage, the partner should be eligible for these benefits, ensuring they have access to necessary healthcare and financial protection. In addition, common law spouses can benefit from employment perks like family leave, bereavement leave, and access to retirement accounts or pension plans if offered by their partner’s employer.
While common law marriage offers various benefits, it also poses potential challenges. Here are a few considerations to keep in mind:
Since you don’t need a marriage certificate for a common law marriage, it can be difficult to prove it exists. If a dispute arises, such as when filing taxes or claiming inheritance, you may need to provide substantial evidence to demonstrate your marital status. This can include testimonies from friends and family, shared financial records, and other relevant documents that show your commitment to each other.
Common law marriage isn’t universally recognized, and the requirements for establishing one vary among the states that do recognize it. The criteria can also be subjective, such as the public perception of the relationship, which can create confusion and challenges—especially for couples who move from one state to another.
Without a formal marriage license, disputes over the existence of the marriage can complicate the divorce process. Matters related to property division, spousal support, and child custody can become contentious, as your partner can attempt to disprove your rights as a spouse in a common law divorce.
In these situations, it’s especially crucial to consult a divorce lawyer who’s familiar with common law marriage. That way, you can focus on your personal needs and recovery rather than the legal complexities and stress of the separation.
Besides dissolution, couples may need to hire an attorney to prove their marital status, understand state-specific common law marriage requirements, or create a will or estate plan, among other family-related legal needs. Although these costs can add up, the benefits of a legally recognized and protected relationship often outweigh the expenses, providing peace of mind and security for both partners.
Couples trying to prove a common law marriage must typically provide several types of evidence. Here are some standard methods and documents to establish your marital status:
Keep in mind that each state and government entity has unique requirements for proving a common law marriage. As a result, it’s best to consult directly with the party requesting proof to understand what documentation or evidence they require.
Common law marriage saves a trip to the courtroom, but it’s not for everyone. It may appeal to couples who value flexibility and prefer to avoid traditional institutions, as well as those who have built a life together without formalizing their union.
Nonetheless, considering the legal complexities and state-specific regulations we’ve discussed, you might want to seek legal advice if you intend to prove or dissolve a common law marriage. Aside from helping you understand and comply with these varying requirements, a lawyer can protect your interests with a prenuptial agreement, an estate plan, or just honest advice when you need it most.
If you’re still wary of common law marriage, you might consider these alternatives to recognize your commitment to your partner:
If you’re unsure of what to do next or want more information about your rights for each option, reach out to a family law attorney to get personalized advice and guidance. No matter which path you choose, having the right support will give you confidence and protect your interests as you embark on the next chapter with your significant other.
No, a common law or any legally recognized marriage can only be established deliberately. Both partners must mutually agree to be married and present themselves as a married couple to the public.
Yes, it's possible to enter into a same-sex common law marriage. After the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015, courts have since ruled the requirements are the same as for opposite-sex couples, including cohabitation, mutual intent to be married, and public representation as a married couple.
There’s no defined duration for a relationship to be considered a common law marriage. States that recognize common law marriage evaluate each case individually, but they don’t have a minimum time requirement. Still, long-term relationships and extended periods of cohabitation can help demonstrate the couple’s claim to marriage.