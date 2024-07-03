Annulment vs. divorce: What’s the legal difference?

When it comes to ending a marriage, you can get an annulment or divorce. Learn more about the differences between the two.
There are two ways to legally end a marriage: annulment and divorce. While these legal procedures are both avenues for dissolving a marriage, there are some major differences between them.
Our guide covers all the ins and outs of annulments and divorces and offers some of the top reasons for consulting with a divorce lawyer for legal guidance.
Ending a marriage is an emotional rollercoaster, and it can feel overwhelming to navigate the legal complexities—especially when there are so many terms floating around.
What is an annulment? And what is the difference between annulment and divorce? These two are similar in that they’re both a type of marriage dissolution. However, there are some key differences between the two.
Let’s begin by defining annulment and divorce:
Before receiving an annulment or divorce, one or both spouses must have a rational motive or reason that meets the legal requirements for taking action. The court will look at these arguments when deciding whether to grant the annulment or divorce.
Below, we address some specific grounds for a legal annulment, no-fault divorce, and a fault-based divorce.
While each state has its own laws regarding grounds for marriage annulment or divorce, certain requirements apply nationwide. An annulment case can be initiated by either party in a marriage.
The party initiating the annulment must prove that they have the grounds to do so, and if it can be proven, the marriage will be considered null and void by the court. The following is a list of common grounds for annulment:
Each state can have either a no-fault divorce or a fault divorce, also known as an at-fault divorce.
A no-fault divorce allows the dissolution of a legal marriage with neither spouse being named the "guilty party" or the cause for the marital breakup.
Because there is no issue of blame, irreconcilable differences tend to be the legal ground for a no-fault divorce, and neither party needs to detail the nature of those differences.
In the absence of a guilty party, some states require a waiting period of a legal separation before a no-fault divorce can take place. For this reason, in addition to cases where one spouse wishes to assign blame, some parties seek to expedite the legal process by pursuing a traditional "fault" divorce.
A "fault" divorce is only granted when one spouse can prove adequate grounds. Like an annulment, these grounds vary from state to state. However, there are some overarching commonalities. These guidelines often include substance misuse, addictions, untreated or chronic mental illness, and conviction of a crime.
Here are some other big ones:
While the processes for obtaining an annulment vs. divorce share some similarities, there are some key differences.
Let's start with the similarities. To initiate a divorce or an annulment, the following steps need to take place:
Now, let's move on to some of the differences between the annulment vs. divorce processes.
When comparing annulments and divorces, it's important to look at their implications for important legal and personal matters.
An annulment formally declares a marriage null as if it never existed, so spousal support usually isn't an option. Essentially, both parties will revert to their pre-marital financial statuses.
That said, the courts would help divide assets or property acquired during the marriage, such as real estate, bank accounts, and investments. As for children born within an annulled marriage, they are still considered “legitimate” with regard to their legal rights. So, despite the fact the marriage was nulled, the child still qualifies for child support and custody arrangements, which are determined in court.
In comparison, spousal support is one of the main considerations addressed during divorce proceedings, and there are many alimony options available. This may also include equitably dividing property and debt shared by the two parties or acquired during the marriage. As for children, child custody and support arrangements are also decided in court.
An annulment is a legal ruling that erases the marriage so you can legally say you weren't previously married. However, an annulment does not erase the marriage certificate on record, meaning your marriage history will reflect an annulled marriage, and your annulment court proceedings will be on record, too.
Conversely, with a divorce, your marriage is still regarded as legal, meaning your records will show your status as divorced. Your marriage certificate will remain on file with your divorce certificate and a record of your divorce proceedings.
Unfortunately, divorce continues to carry a lot of stigma, particularly in religious communities. Divorce can also make it challenging to navigate personal relationships and future partnerships. Although those who get an annulment may face similar challenges, annulments are often more socially accepted than divorces.
If you're looking to get an annulment or divorce (or you're unsure which one to get) it's best to consult with a divorce lawyer or family law attorney.
A qualified attorney will provide information and legal advice regarding divorce and annulment to help you navigate ending your marriage.
Below are just five of the many reasons why we recommend meeting with a professional.
A divorce lawyer will review your circumstances and help you determine whether an annulment or divorce is the best course of action. They will explain the legal process, your legal rights, and what you can expect when ending your marriage.
When consulting with a divorce lawyer, they'll ensure you understand the implications of an annulment or a divorce and how it may impact your parental responsibilities, financial situation, legal status, and more.
Litigation can be confusing, so your lawyer will guide you through the entire process, from filing a petition to representing you in court. They'll also ensure you meet the criteria and follow all the appropriate procedures.
Your lawyer is on your side, so they'll advocate for you in court. They'll help negotiate, mediate, and resolve disputes in your favor.
Your divorce lawyer knows the law inside and out, so they can help protect you and your rights. They'll help ensure you receive fair treatment and that any alimony, custody, and financial arrangements are reasonably calculated by the law.
Before getting married, a couple sometimes signs a prenup, which is a legal contract stating what happens to their assets in case of divorce. If a couple divorces, financial decisions revert to those outlined in the prenup. However, if a couple gets an annulment, the prenup is usually considered invalid since the marriage itself is considered legally invalid.
Yes, children born into an annulled marriage are considered legitimate. A child is considered legitimate if they were born to parents who were legally married, so even if the marriage was annulled, they still qualify for support. Therefore, parental responsibilities, such as child support and custody rights, are determined during the annulment court proceedings.
If you're unsure which path is right for you, consult a divorce lawyer. They will review your situation, explain the implications of both, and help you decide which is the best decision based on your circumstances.
A court of law performs legal annulments, while a church or religious institution can perform religious annulments, declaring a marriage null under the church's laws. However, a religious annulment usually doesn’t mean the marriage is legally annulled in the eyes of the law.
