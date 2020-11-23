How to start a food service business with a ghost kitchen

Updated on: February 5, 2024 · 3 min read

The best types of startup businesses are those with low upfront costs and consistent, high customer demand. Depending on the area, traditional restaurants often have great potential—since we all have to eat—but can also have costs that prevent average business people from taking the entrepreneurial leap.

Until recently, running a sit-down restaurant seemed to offer the greatest profit potential in the foodservice domain. Now, however, as customers are staying in more and regularly relying on takeout and delivery services, ghost kitchens are becoming a popular way for entrepreneurs to get into the foodservice business.

Advantages of a ghost kitchen

A ghost kitchen is known by a number of other names, including shared kitchen, delivery kitchen, virtual kitchen, and kitchen as a service (KaaS), among others.

"A ghost kitchen is a commercial kitchen designed for delivery only, or delivery and takeout," explains Tim Spiegelglass, owner of Spiegelglass Construction Company, who has built such spaces.

Spiegelglass likens ghost kitchens to full-service restaurants, minus the dining room. They contain all of the food storage, preparation, serving spaces, and equipment, but without room for customers to sit down and eat.

Ghost kitchens are excellent starting points for new food service entrepreneurs, says Spiegelglass, because renting such space allows you to test out a potential concept. "The startup costs are affordable, the commitment is minimal, and if you need to change course, you can do so easily," he says.

Startup advice

If you're considering establishing a new food service business using a ghost kitchen, here are some tips to improve your odds of success:

Although curb appeal or a beautiful storefront are irrelevant to ghost kitchens, Alex Blum, CEO of Relay—an online platform that connects restaurants with delivery couriers—says that location is important in order to ensure you can reach a large enough potential market. You'll want to be situated close to your target customers to reduce service and delivery times. Partner with a reliable delivery service. According to Blum, "A successful ghost kitchen runs off of good management, good food, and good delivery. A reliable delivery partner is essential, as it is one of the sole representations of the kitchen's brand." The best food delivered poorly or slowly is less likely to win repeat business.

Now may be a good time to enter the food service business since many consumers are reluctant to dine inside restaurants during a pandemic but still want to enjoy having someone else cook for them. If you can combine great food with speedy delivery, your odds of success may be high.