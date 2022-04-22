Updated on: April 4, 2024 · 7 min read

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) oversees your federal tax refund. However, your state's own tax authority, usually the state's Department of Revenue or Department of Taxation, handles the processing and payment of your state tax refund.

The length of time you will have to wait to receive your refund after filing your state income tax varies from weeks to months. Thankfully, most states have online tools to help you track the status of your refund while you wait.

How to track your state refund status

For most states, you will need the dollar amount of your expected refund in order to check its status.

Alabama

To track your Alabama refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the Alabama Department of Revenue website or call the refund hotline at 1-855-894-7391. Alabama begins processing refunds on March 1.

Alaska

Alaska has no state income tax.

Arizona

To track your Arizona refund, use the "Check Refund Status" online search tool on the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

Arkansas

To track your Arkansas refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the Arkansas Taxpayer Access Point website.

California

To track your California tax refund, use the "Where's my refund?" online search tool on the State of California Franchise Tax Board website. California processes refunds within three weeks or three months—depending on whether your tax return was e-filed or mailed.

Colorado

To track your Colorado tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund for Individuals" online search tool on the Colorado Department of Revenue website.

Connecticut

To track your Connecticut tax refund, use the "Refund Status" online search tool on the State of Connecticut Department of Revenue Services website. Connecticut will process refunds within a few days if you file a state income tax return electronically through the Taxpayer Services Center.

Delaware

To track your Delaware tax refund, use the "Refund Inquiry" online search tool on the State of Delaware Division of Revenue website. Delaware, in an attempt to prevent refund fraud, may take up to 10 to 12 weeks to process some refunds.

District of Columbia

To track your District of Columbia tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the MyTax DC website.

Florida

Florida has no state income tax.

Georgia

To track your Georgia tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the State of Georgia Department of Revenue website. Georgia requests that you allow two to three weeks before checking your refund status.

Hawaii

To track your Hawaii tax refund, use the "Check Your Individual Tax Refund Status" online search tool on the Hawaii Department of Taxation website. Hawaii requests that you allow nine to 10 weeks— and an additional two weeks for paper refund checks— before checking the status of your refund.

Idaho

To track your Idaho tax refund, use the "Track refund progress" online search tool on the Idaho State Tax Commission website. Idaho issues refunds to e-filers in approximately seven to eight weeks and paper filers in approximately 10 to 11 weeks.

Illinois

To track your Illinois tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the Illinois Revenue website. The website indicates that, in an attempt to prevent identity theft and fraud, refunds may take longer than in previous years.

Indiana

To track your Indiana tax refund, use the "Where's my refund?" online search tool on the Indiana Department of Revenue website.

Iowa

To track your Iowa tax refund, use the "Where's my refund?" online search tool on the Iowa Department of Revenue website.

Kansas

To track your Kansas tax refund, use the refund status online search tool on the Kansas Department of Revenue website.

Kentucky

To track your Kentucky tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund" online search tool on the Kentucky Department of Revenue website. Kentucky processes refunds from e-filed state returns in 2-3 weeks; refunds from paper returns take eight to 12 weeks.

Louisiana

To track your Louisiana tax refund, use the "Check My Refund Status" online search tool on the Louisiana Department of Revenue website.

Maine

To track your Maine tax refund, use the "Refund Status Information" online search tool on the Maine Revenue Services website.

Maryland

To track your Maryland tax refund, use the refund status online search tool on the Comptroller of Maryland website or call the refund hotline at 410-260-7701 or 1-800-218-8160.

Massachusetts

To track your Massachusetts tax refund, use the refund status online search tool on the MassTaxConnect website or call the refund hotline at 617-887-6367 or 1-800-392-6089. Massachusetts processes refunds from e-filed state returns in less than six weeks; refunds from paper returns take up to 10 weeks.

Michigan

To track your Michigan tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the Michigan Department of Treasury website.

Minnesota

To track your Minnesota tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the Minnesota Department of Revenue website.

Mississippi

To track your Mississippi tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the Mississippi Department of Revenue website.

Missouri

To track your Missouri tax refund, use the "Missouri Return Tracker" online search tool on the Missouri Department of Revenue website.

Montana

To track your Montana tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the Montana website. Your Montana refund status will be available after one week for e-filers and 12 weeks for paper filers.

Nebraska

To track your Nebraska tax refund, use the "Income Tax refund Status" online search tool on the Nebraska Department of Revenue website. Nebraska, in an increased attempt to reduce refund fraud, requests that you allow a minimum of 30 days to receive your refund from an e-filed return and three months for a paper filed return.

Nevada

Nevada has no state income tax.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire only taxes interest and dividend income that exceeds $2,400 annually ($4,800 for joint filers). You can call the New Hampshire Taxpayer Services at 603-230-5920 with questions on the interest and dividends tax.

New Jersey

To track your New Jersey tax refund, use the refund status online search tool on the New Jersey website. New Jersey processes refunds on e-filed returns in a minimum of four weeks; paper-filed returns take a minimum of 12 weeks.

New Mexico

To track your New Mexico tax refund, use the "Where is my Refund?" online search tool on the New Mexico Taxation & Revenue website. New Mexico processes refunds on e-filed returns within six to eight weeks; paper-filed returns take eight to 12 weeks.

New York

To track your New York tax refund, use the "Check Refund Status" online search tool on the New York Department of Taxation and Revenue website or call the refund hotline at 518-457-5149. The status of your refund will be available to view online after one week for e-filed returns and three weeks for paper returns.

North Carolina

To track your North Carolina tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the North Carolina Department of Revenue website. Due to enhanced identity theft protection measures, North Carolina processes refunds on e-filed returns in approximately six weeks; paper-filed returns take approximately 12 weeks.

North Dakota

To track your North Dakota tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the North Dakota Taxpayer Access Point website.

Ohio

To track your Ohio tax refund, use the "Check My Refund Status" online search tool on the Ohio Department of Taxation website or call the refund hotline at 1-800-282-1784.

Oklahoma

To track your Oklahoma tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the Oklahoma Taxpayer Access Point website.

Oregon

To track your Oregon tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the Oregon Department of Revenue website.

Pennsylvania

To track your Pennsylvania tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue website.

Rhode Island

To track your Rhode Island tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the Rhode Island Division of Taxation website.

South Carolina

To track your South Carolina State tax refund, use the state's Department of Revenue site.

South Dakota

South Dakota does not have state income tax.

Texas

Texas has no state income tax.

Tennessee

Tennessee no longer has any state income tax as of January 1, 2021. It previously taxed only interest and dividend income.

Utah

To track your Utah tax refund, use the "Check Your Refund Status" online search tool on the Utah Taxpayer Access Point website.

Vermont

To track your Vermont tax refund, use the "Check the Status of Your Return" online search tool on the MyVTax website.

Virginia

To track your Virginia tax refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" online search tool on the Virginia Tax website or call the refund hotline at 804-367-2486. You can begin checking your Virginia state refund status 72 hours after you e-file a return or four weeks after you mail your paper return.

Washington

Washington has no state income tax.

West Virginia

To track your West Virginia tax refund, use the "Search for a Refund" online search tool on the West Virginia State Tax Department website.

Wisconsin

To track your Wisconsin tax refund, use the "Refund 123" online search tool on the Wisconsin Department of Revenue website.

Wyoming

Wyoming has no state income tax.