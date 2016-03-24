Did you know that life insurance can be one of your most effective and flexible tools when it comes to estate planning? Read on for more information.
Ready to start your estate plan?
Excellent
by Michelle Kaminsky, Esq.
Writer and editor Michelle earned a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University's Beasley School of Law in Philad...
Updated on: June 12, 2024 · 4 min read
Using life insurance in estate planning is one of the most common and effective ways to ensure loved ones are financially taken care of after your death. Life insurance has many advantages, including that it is relatively easy to acquire and also can offer tax-free protection for beneficiaries.
Before we get to what life insurance is and how it works, it's important to understand the basics of estate planning. Then we can discuss why using life insurance in estate planning is a usually a smart choice.
Estate planning is the general term for getting your financial affairs in order before your death. Estate planning documents may include a last will and testament, living trusts, advance health care directives, and others. Your “estate" includes all of the real and personal property you own at the time of your death.
The estate planning process involves deciding where you would like your property to go upon your death. You should also figure out who you would like to handle your estate and your affairs should you become incapacitated before your death.
While legal advice is not required when devising your estate plan, there are some issues for which an experienced estate planning attorney could be of great assistance. One of those is the potential for estate taxes, which are taxes to be paid by the estate for the right to transfer property upon death. A well-designed estate plan should help you reduce or avoid paying estate taxes altogether.
The owner of a life insurance policy pays premiums for the term of the policy, and then, upon the death of the insured, life insurance proceeds are paid out to the beneficiaries who are named in the policy.
You can buy a life insurance policy through a broker or directly from an insurance company. Many employers and unions offer group life insurance policies as well, which can be an attractive option for those with health issues, as a medical exam is not usually required as part of the process to qualify for coverage.
Life insurance is especially important for anyone with dependents, especially children under the age of majority, but can be valuable for anyone. For older people whose children have grown, life insurance can be a good way to set aside extra money for funeral costs, unexpected long-term care or other medical expenses, or to help take care of a surviving spouse.
The two main types of life insurance are term, and permanent, which may also be called whole life or cash-value life insurance:
A life insurance trust is one way to incorporate life insurance in estate planning. It is an irrevocable and nonamendable trust, with the life insurance policy as the asset contained within the trust. Once the policy is placed in the trust, changes cannot be made by the named insured in the policy, now called the trust grantor.
A life insurance trust is used in estate planning to exclude the value of the insurance proceeds from the taxable estate for estate tax purposes; the benefits pass directly to beneficiaries upon the death of the trust grantor without estate tax consequences. In fact, life insurance trust proceeds are often set aside specifically to pay for estate taxes.
Most estates, however, are not subject to federal estate taxes, as only about 1% reach the threshold subject to estate taxes, so, for most people, a life insurance trust is not necessary.
As you can see, a life insurance policy can be a useful, flexible estate planning tool. Whether you acquire life insurance only for emergency purposes or as part of your overall investment strategy, it can give you great peace of mind that your loved ones will be financially protected in the event of your death.
If you have questions about your estate plan and want to speak to an attorney, LegalZoom can put you in touch with an attorney who can answer your questions. By signing up for the personal legal plan, you'll get affordable access to an attorney.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read