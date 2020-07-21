Living will vs. advance directive: Which is best for your estate?

Wondering about the differences between a living will and an advance directive? Read more to learn which to use in your estate plan.
Find out more about Living Wills
Excellent
Updated on: April 22, 2024 · 9 min read
Comprehensive estate planning goes beyond listing assets and beneficiaries. When creating an estate plan, you should also include provisions for end-of-life care.
For new estate planners, living wills and advance directives are easy to confuse. Alternatively, you might assume these legal health documents are mutually exclusive. By learning the difference between an advance directive and a living will, you can use them in tandem to fulfill your medical interests.
You might confuse living wills and advance directives because living wills are a type of advance directive. Advance directives refer to any legal form guiding your future medical care, and living wills refer to specific documents that shape end-of-life treatment. So not all advance directives are living wills, but all living wills are advance directives.
Many living wills address questions generally reserved for advance directives. But if they’re presented on a will and not the correct advance directive form, physicians won’t consider the document legally binding. For example, you can turn down resuscitation on a living will, but since that isn’t a legally binding DNR order, doctors may ignore it. The proper forms often depend on state policy.
Living wills and advance directives outline medical preferences in the case of an emergency. However, they go about it in slightly different ways:
A living will sets out the medical treatments you want after becoming incapacitated. It also allows you to state what types of medical care you don't want. Undesired treatments can include dialysis, going on a ventilator, and other life-preserving care. Unlike a last will and testament, living wills don’t contain provisions for your assets.
Living will forms address healthcare choices near the end of a patient’s life.
For example:
Depending on your state, living wills might go by another name, such as:
Living wills focus on terminal illnesses, permanent unconsciousness, and cognitive decline. As a general theme, they come into play when recovery isn’t likely or possible. They describe treatments patients do and don’t want in these circumstances.
Despite their utility for end-of-life care, living wills:
Creating a living will is fast and inexpensive. You can make a living will in five simple steps:
An advance directive is a legal document that outlines your healthcare wishes if you become incapacitated. They apply in cases of injury, illness, or a permanent vegetative state. The directive comes into play when you can no longer make decisions yourself.
Some states create advance directive forms meant to replace living wills, which typically:
When there’s an advance directive in your estate plan, physicians proceed with treatment according to your wishes. Additionally, you can terminate these directives at any time.
The different types of advance directives include:
Advance directives don’t only apply during terminal illnesses and certain death. Instead, they come into effect when patients face any credible threat of dying. Directives outline the patient’s stance on special or emergency treatment options, like CPR.
Advance directives face limitations. In general, a healthcare directive:
You can create an advance directive in a few steps:
Living wills and medical powers of attorney aren't an either/or situation. Instead, many people employ both advance directives to ensure that their medical care gets handled the way they want. Broadly, a healthcare power of attorney is another advance directive used in estate plans.
A medical POA lets you designate an individual known as an attorney-in-fact. They can make health and treatment decisions if you become incapable of doing so. While you should discuss your wishes with your attorney-in-fact, your living will can give them further direction and guidance.
Note: A medical proxy and a healthcare power of attorney are interchangeable terms.
While living wills and advance directives aren’t mutually exclusive, one could serve your interests better. To help shape your estate plan, we’ll outline the main considerations to keep in mind.
You can change or revoke advanced directives and living wills at any time. The process of changing your preferences depends on your type of directive. With a medical POA, you can simply tell them your updated wishes. With a living will, you can:
Doctors won't force directives on patients who change their minds. However, an incapacitated patient can't refuse treatment. So updated wills and directives minimize confusion about a patient's wishes.
You should always sign and notarize your living will. Depending on state law, you may also need to sign the will in front of witnesses. Otherwise, the document may go ignored. Physicians may base treatment on their judgment or hospital policy in this case.
Physician orders for life-sustaining treatment aren’t advance directives. However, they often work in parallel. A POLST determines end-of-life care based on advance directives and a physician’s judgment. Depending on the state, this form requires signatures from:
This signature attests that patients want life-sustaining treatment. Unlike with advance directives, emergency medical technicians must always follow a POLST.
Family members can't veto an advance directive if it's signed and notarized correctly. Even across state lines, medical practitioners usually defer to a patient's wishes over their family's.
Advance directives aren’t enforceable to practitioners. While doctors must recognize these documents, medical staff can refuse to offer treatment. Practitioners who refuse to follow a directive must transfer the patient to another provider. This is most often the case when:
Conversely, medical staff cannot give unwanted treatments. Even if a living will is open to interpretation, violating the patient’s wishes may lead to a lawsuit, investigation, or malpractice charge.
When implementing advance directives in your estate plan, remember that each state has its own rules and regulations. Before creating an advance directive, conduct thorough research and consult an estate-planning attorney.
We’ll explore a few state-specific estate law points below:
States create their own documents for advance directives. These forms account for a state policies on appropriate treatment and care. Although this lack of standardization offers flexibility, it can create problems for the patient. These include:
To properly use your state’s form (or lack thereof), speak with a healthcare professional or attorney about your directive. An attorney-drafted will can account for blind spots in generic, statutory forms. A medical proxy can also explain your wishes in case of an emergency.
On top of using different forms, states set unique requirements for advance directives. For example, a living will might only hold up if someone notarizes it in front of two witnesses. In this case, family members or medical staff might contest it and act against the patient's wishes.
Furthermore, the types of directives available depend on your location. States like Michigan and Massachusetts don't officially recognize living wills. Instead, estate planners need a medical proxy to act on their behalf. Otherwise, doctors may ignore their preferences.
Each state defers to local guidelines for assessing out-of-state directives. Local policies determine how practitioners respond to outside health directives:
If you move to another state, update your estate planning documents to meet local guidelines.
Ultimately, there’s no oppositional relationship between creating a living will vs. an advance directive. In a robust estate plan, advance directives such as living wills and healthcare powers of attorney can complement each other.
When you plan with help from a trusted source like LegalZoom, you can rest assured that your medical wishes will be respected. Communicating your care preferences lifts the burden of making hard decisions from the shoulders of your loved ones. Whether you choose a living will or another advance directive, this planning can secure your comfort and desired care.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read