Certificate of Good Standing in Massachusetts: What You Need to Know

There are two main certificates of good standing in Massachusetts.

A certificate from the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts confirms that a business entity is legally active and compliant with state filing requirements.

A certificate from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) verifies that a business has filed and paid all its Massachusetts taxes.

Banks, lenders, and out-of-state agencies generally ask for a certificate from the Secretary of the Commonwealth, while licensing boards and certain financial arrangements may call for a certificate from the DOR. This guide covers both certificates, which one you’ll need, how to request it, what it costs, and how long the process takes.

Massachusetts certificate of good standing: Which certificate do you need?

The Secretary of the Commonwealth issues a certificate of good standing to confirm that your business entity is legally active, has filed all required annual reports, paid all associated fees, and has not voluntarily dissolved or been administratively revoked.

Your business may need a certificate of good standing from the Secretary of the Commonwealth to do one of the following:

Open a business bank account

Apply for a business loan

Register a foreign business

Attract outside investors

Merge or sell the business

The DOR issues a certificate of good standing and/or tax compliance to confirm a business is current on its Massachusetts taxes. Your business may need a certificate of good standing from the the DOR to do one of the following: