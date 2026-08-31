If a bank, investor, or another state agency asks your Missouri LLC or corporation for a certificate of good standing, they’re asking for an official document from The Missouri Secretary of State (SOS) that proves your business is legally active in the state. This guide covers how to get one, the fees, and what to do if your business isn't currently eligible.

What a Missouri certificate of good standing proves

A Missouri certificate of good standing is an official document that confirms your business is legally registered with the Missouri Secretary of State and current on all required SOS filings and fees. You may need this document to do one of the following things:

Open a business bank account. Many banks require proof of active, compliant status before they'll open a commercial account.

Many banks require proof of active, compliant status before they'll open a commercial account. Apply for a business loan or financing. Lenders routinely check a business’ status with the state before approving a loan or line of credit.

Lenders routinely check a business’ status with the state before approving a loan or line of credit. Register to do business in another state ( foreign qualification ). Many states require a certificate of existence to authorize an out-of-state business to operate within its borders.

Many states require a certificate of existence to authorize an out-of-state business to operate within its borders. Complete a merger or acquisition. Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys typically require proof of active status from all entities before a deal closes.

Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys typically require proof of active status from all entities before a deal closes. Apply for a business license . Some licensing agencies require a current certificate of existence before approving an application.

How to get a certificate of good standing in Missouri: Step-by-step

You can order a certificate of good standing from the SOS online through the Missouri Online Business Filing System . Here’s how.

Confirm eligibility. Check your business’ current status with the SOS by conducting a Missouri entity check . If your entity is listed as anything other than, “active,” or “good standing,” resolve the issue before moving forward. Log into your Missouri Online Business Filing account. If you don’t have an account, it’s quick and easy to make one. You’ll need an account to submit a business filing online with the SOS. Search for your business. Once you’ve logged in, click the option to order a certificate of good standing from the dashboard. This will pull up a search bar for you to locate your business. Click “Order Copies/Certificates.” From your entity’s profile, select “Certificate of Good Standing” and input the number of copies you need. Pay the filing fee and submit your order. It costs $10 to order a certificate of good standing, plus a small online convenience fee. The fee is 50 cents if you pay by e-check, and 2% of the total + 25 cents if you pay by credit card. Receive your certificate. Once your request is accepted, you can access your certificate of good standing by clicking “View Details” to the left of your order summary.

What to do if your Missouri LLC or corporation is not in good standing

If your business’ status is inactive, there are several things you can do to resolve the issue.

Start by identifying the underlying problem. Check your business’ current status with the Missouri Secretary of State. The SOS generally states the reason for administrative dissolution or cancellation in the status section. Confirm that your registered agent information is up-to-date. Failure to maintain a registered agent with an office in Missouri is one of the most common reasons the SOS will administratively dissolve an LLC. However, this requirement applies to corporations and other registered entities as well. File any overdue annual reports or renewals. Missouri corporations must file an annual or biennial report with the SOS. Failure to file these reports can lead the SOS to dissolve your business. While other entities don’t file annual reports, limited liability partnerships must renew their registration every year. Reinstate your business. Businesses that face administrative dissolution or cancellation can file for reinstatement . To do so, you’ll also need a tax clearance certificate from the Missouri Department of Revenue. Wait for the SOS to update its records. Once you’ve corrected the filing issue, it could take the SOS a few business days to update your business’ status in its records. Request the certificate of legal existence once your status is active. Double-checking your business’ status with the SOS will help prevent a rejection.

How do I verify a Missouri certificate of good standing online?

If you need to check the authenticity of a Missouri certificate of good standing, go to the Missouri Online Business Filing System. From the homepage and click, “Verify Certificates.” This will take you to a separate page where you can enter the certificate number found on the document to confirm its authenticity.

How LegalZoom can help you get your Missouri certificate of good standing

LegalZoom offers an array of services that can take several different tasks off your plate. This includes both annual report filing and registered agent services. Our compliance plans can help you stay on top of state requirements, so you can focus on running your business.

If you need to reinstate before you request a certificate of good standing , our reinstatement management service will handle the paperwork and guide you through a compliance roadmap to stay ahead of ongoing deadlines.

Missouri certificate of good standing FAQs

What is a certificate of good standing?

A certificate of good standing is an official document that the Missouri Secretary of State issues to confirm a business entity is legally registered, currently active, and compliant with all required SOS state filings and fees.

How can I get a good standing certificate?

You can order a certificate of good standing online through the Missouri Secretary of State’s online business filing portal. The certificate costs $10 plus a small online convenience fee of 45 to 50 cents.

How much does a certificate of good standing cost in Missouri?

The Missouri Secretary of State charges $10 for a certificate of good standing, plus a small online convenience fee of 45 to 50 cents. The Missouri Supreme Court charges a separate $15 fee for attorney certificates of admission, which doesn't apply to LLC or corporation owners.

Is a certificate of good standing the same as a certificate of authority in Missouri?

No, these are two separate documents. A certificate of good standing confirms that your business is currently active and compliant with Secretary of State requirements in Missouri. A certificate of authority is a document that out-of-state business entities file with the Missouri Secretary of State for authorization to operate there. Most states require a certificate of good standing from the business’ home state as part of that foreign qualification application.

What is the difference between a certificate of good standing and a certificate of existence in Missouri?

Both a certificate of good standing and a certificate of existence can refer to the same document. Whether a lender, licensing agency, or out-of-state government asks for a certificate of good standing or a certificate of existence for your business entity, fulfill the request by ordering a certificate of good standing from the Missouri Secretary of State.

What does it mean if my Missouri LLC is not in good standing?

There are a number of reasons a business may not be in good standing in Missouri. For example, the entity missed an annual report deadline, failed to maintain a registered agent in the state, or has other unpaid filing fees. The Secretary of State won't issue a certificate until you resolve those issues. Continued non-compliance can result in administrative dissolution .

How long is a Missouri certificate of good standing valid?

The Secretary of State doesn’t specify an expiration date for a Missouri certificate of good standing. However, the recency requirement is set by whoever is requesting it, typically 30, 60, or 90 days from the date it’s issued. It’s best to confirm the required window with the requesting party before you order.