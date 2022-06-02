My home-based business is being audited: Now what?

You've just received notice that your home-based business is going to be audited. Here is what you can do to be prepared for your audit.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Stephen Sylvester
Stephen Sylvester, CPA helps CPA and finance firms turn expertise into new clients. By transforming esoteric technica...
Updated on: December 5, 2023 · 3 min read
Home-based businesses can effectively manage IRS audits by understanding how audits work, which tax issues the IRS tends to look at, and how to prepare for an audit.
The IRS audits less than 1% of all returns filed each tax year. Some audits result from random selection, while others arise from related examinations—for example, a partnership audit triggering audits of the partners. Computer screening also flags statistically unusual returns for audit.
IRS auditors review all selected returns. You won't even realize an auditor reviewed the return if they agree with it in full. Otherwise, the auditor forwards the return to an examination group.
The IRS conducts three types of audits. Correspondence audits occur entirely through the mail, and often involve sending the IRS documentation for just a few line items on the return. More complex issues might result in an office audit at the local IRS office. For the most complex or serious issues, the IRS will come to your home, business, or accountant during a field audit. The IRS does far more correspondence audits than any other type, especially for small businesses.
You will always receive a notice in the mail when the IRS initiates an audit. The IRS will never contact you by phone or email to start an audit, though many phone scammers impersonate IRS employees.
Audits end in one of three ways: no change, agreed, or disagreed. No change means the IRS accepts the return as you filed it. In an agreed conclusion, the IRS proposes changes to your return, and you accept them. Disagreed conclusions—where the IRS proposes changes and you do not accept them—can lead to mediation, an appeal, or eventually disputing the changes in court.
Contrary to popular belief, merely claiming a home office deduction does not automatically trigger an audit. However, claiming a home office deduction in an unusual industry or for a large amount of space can increase the likelihood of an audit. A software developer who claims one room of a three-bedroom home as a home office tends to raise fewer eyebrows than a freelance painter with half of their house listed as a home office.
The IRS will likely look at the home office deduction particularly closely if it audits your return. Common reasons for disallowed deductions include:
The most important preparation for an audit of your home-based business occurs before you even file the tax return. You must maintain documentation—such as receipts—for all deductions claimed. Businesses claiming the home office deduction must conduct their business at home and not use the area claimed as a home office for anything else. Even storing personal documents in your home office's filing cabinet can cause the office to fail the exclusive use test.
Make sure to respond to all IRS audit notices received in the mail by the due date on the notice. Your tax professional can help you gather the necessary documentation, research any relevant tax issues, and draft an appropriate response to the IRS.
Understanding the IRS audit process, avoiding the common pitfalls of the home office deduction, and maintaining adequate documentation will help your home-based business navigate an IRS audit.
You may also like
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read