Protect your innovations with a research and development agreement

Through joint ventures, even smaller companies are finding research and development to be a profitable business strategy. Find out how your small business can use R&D—and protect its resulting innovations.
Find out more about intellectual property basics
Excellent
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Belle Wong, is a freelance writer specializing in small business, personal finance, banking, and tech/SAAS.
Updated on: December 4, 2023 · 4 min read
Research and development is often associated with large corporations with ample funding and the ability to attract top-class innovators. But research and development (R&D) is not the purview of major corporations only. Despite access to smaller budgets, many small businesses can also reap the advantages of a robust R&D strategy.
Within the business world, research and development refers to activities a company pursues for a number of purposes, including:
While there is always a cost associated with R&D, the funds you direct toward such activities can potentially reap generous rewards. When viewed from this perspective, the costs of research and development can be seen as an investment.
As the name indicates, research and development activities are composed of two phases. Investigative activities inform the research phase, during which ideas and innovative approaches are examined to determine feasibility. Once research pinpoints a potential direction, development can then take place.
The benefits of R&D can include:
Because cost can be an important factor in the sustainability of an R&D strategy, many small companies turn to partnerships with other companies or experts to help them further their research and development goals. In such cases, it's important for companies to draft a research and development agreement that provides adequate protection for any innovations generated by the partnership.
Your agreement should clarify the parameters of the joint project. Elements to consider include:
A concrete R&D strategy has the ability to give your business a clear competitive advantage within a crowded marketplace. If you've partnered with another company or individual to advance your company's R&D goals, it's always a good idea to protect your innovations with a research and development agreement.
