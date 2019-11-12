PTO vs. vacation time: Which is right for your company?

You know your employees need (and deserve) time off. Crafting your time-off policy requires some thought.
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Updated on: January 2, 2024
You know your employees need (and deserve) time off. Crafting your time-off policy requires some thought. More and more companies are moving away from traditional vacation and sick-time arrangements toward paid-time-off (PTO) packages.
PTO is an all-inclusive time-off package that gives employees a set number of days a year they can use for vacation, sick time, personal time or other needs. Employees don't have to explain how they use the time. PTO is a growing trend: A survey by Mercer found that 63 percent of employers polled were using PTO in 2015, up 38 percent from 2010.
Most companies don't allow PTO to roll over into the next year. However, some states — such as California, Nebraska and Montana — have laws that prohibit “use it or lose it" policies, so be sure to understand your state laws. A survey by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) found that most employers based the number of PTO days available on the length of employment (on a sliding scale) and gave employees 13 to 26 days per year.
The benefits of a PTO policy include the following:
PTO policies have some disadvantages you should be aware of:
Many companies still have time-off policies that give employees set vacation time in addition to designated sick or personal days to be used for illness or family emergencies. An SHRM survey found that eight to 22 days was the average amount of vacation time companies offer.
The primary advantage of having separate vacation and sick-time policies is that in most states you don't have to pay an employee for unused sick time when they leave the company, unlike PTO policies that require payment for all time accrued. Joan Crawford, co-owner of Frezzolini Electronics in New Jersey, says, "Since [our] company started over 70 years ago, we have always offered traditional vacation/sick/personal time." Crawford explains that, because they shut down the production line for two weeks every July, they give employees three weeks of vacation, two of which must be used in July. The company also offers two personal days and five sick days. Most employees use all their time but can roll one week over into the next year if they wish.
Disadvantages of a vacation and sick-time policy include:
Whichever type of time-off policy you institute, it's important to clearly explain the policy in your handbook. Be sure to explain the following:
Both PTO plans and vacation-time plans have advantages and drawbacks. Choosing the right policy for your company requires comparison and careful thought about what will work best for your business.
