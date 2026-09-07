South Carolina Certificate of Existence: What It Is and How To Get One

If someone's asked you to provide a certificate of good standing for your South Carolina business, the first thing you need to know is that the document you need is officially called a certificate of existence. This is the term the South Carolina Secretary of State (SOS) uses to refer to a certificate that confirms your business’ legal status in the state.

This guide covers how to order one online, the fee, and what to do if your entity isn't currently eligible.

What is a South Carolina certificate of existence?

A South Carolina certificate of existence (known as a certificate of good standing in many states) is an official document from the Secretary of State that confirms a business entity is legally registered, active, and compliant with state requirements. You may need this document to do one of the following things: