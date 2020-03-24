The hidden fees of homebuying

Buying a home is probably the biggest purchase you'll ever make. Learn what hidden costs you may encounter so you can be prepared.
Find out more about property owners
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: February 15, 2023 · 7 min read
Buying a home is probably the biggest purchase you'll ever make, and you need to be prepared for any hidden costs that you may encounter in the process.
If you're ready to buy a home, you've probably used an online calculator to figure out a monthly mortgage payment you can afford and you've likely got a down payment ready. Based on this, it might seem like you're informed and ready to make an offer on the home of your dreams, but there are actually a lot of hidden fees that are going to pop up during the process. And unless you're prepared, they can really hit you hard in the wallet.
Read on to learn what the homebuying process looks like so you're fully prepared to cover all the costs involved.
The first cost you might not anticipate is something called earnest money. Earnest money is a small down payment—not your full down payment—to make it clear that you're serious about an offer you make on a home. You have to have this money ready when you sign the contract, whereas your down payment isn't actually due until closing.
The money is held in escrow until the deal closes and it's then subtracted from your total purchase price. But if the deal falls through because you can't deliver, you'll forfeit that payment. Plan on $500 to $1,000.
Closing costs include a large group of expenses related to the approval of the mortgage and various steps to make sure the property meets all the requirements.
Scott Royal Smith of Royal Legal Solutions in Austin, Texas, says, "Typically, the closing cost of a property is around 3% for the real estate agent and then another two to three percentage points to close on the property. By the time you pay for all the associated fees, you are likely to pay around an additional 6% of the purchase price, in addition to the purchase price of the property."
Smith recommends that buyers "go through each of those line items and ask questions to see that they are absolutely required. Follow that with asking if necessary costs can be negotiated down. Even if it means doing that at the closing table and causing a delay. You could save as much as a couple thousand bucks by doing that."
Closing costs include a number of fees. These are considered routine costs, but you should be aware of them. Here's an overview:
In addition to standard closing costs, there are more expenses you might encounter at or near closing. If you purchase a home with a down payment that is less than 20% of the purchase price, you may be able to get a mortgage, but a hidden cost is that the bank will then require you to obtain private mortgage insurance (PMI). It's an additional amount that gets tacked onto your monthly payment and can end up totaling thousands of dollars each year.
Eric N Klein of Klein Law Group in Boca Raton, Florida, explains, "PMI is available to people that have little to no money to put down towards the purchase of real estate. Many conventional lenders require a loan to value ratio of 80/20. The buyer will have to pay 20% of the purchase price and the lender will finance 80%. However, there are lenders that will lend up to 100% of the purchase price if the buyer were to purchase PMI, which would ensure the 20% down payment that the bank is looking for."
Smith warns, "Even though you have to pay it, it doesn't protect you at all. It protects the bank in case something goes wrong with the repayment of the loan." Once you have paid enough on the mortgage to own 20 percent of the home, the insurance will be dropped, but you'll spend a lot to get there, and it's money that doesn't add to your equity.
When you buy a home, there will be homeowner's taxes and insurance due on the property. The lender may require you to pay these amounts to them at a prorated amount each month, which they will place in escrow and pay the bills when they are due.
This will not only make your monthly mortgage payment higher than you planned, but the bank may require you to prepay the first year's fees up front into escrow at closing, so there are enough funds to cover the bills when they come due.
While you will know the property tax currently assessed to your home at the time of purchase and can plan for property taxes based on that, what you might not expect is for this amount to go up and to receive a bill for the difference.
Your property may be reassessed once it's purchased (and this is common if the purchase price is higher than the assessed value). You could receive a bill from the taxing agency for the difference in taxes based on the newly assessed value before your yearly tax bill is even due.
A homeowner's association creates rules and helps manage your community, whether it's a gated neighborhood or a condo building. They maintain common areas and create and enforce rules. All of that costs money of course, so the residents pay homeowner's association dues. Those prorated fees are due at closing, so it's another cost that could get tacked on that you're not expecting. Smith warns, "Prorated homeowner fees are something you always want to watch out for."
Planning ahead for closing costs and hidden fees will help your home purchase go smoothly and help you make sure you've got some money left to buy paint and a few pieces of new furniture.
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read