Trademark protection can protect your designs and logos. Find out how to get started with this easy-to-follow explanation of how the registration process works, how much it costs, and how long it takes.
What would you like to protect?
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: November 16, 2022 · 3 min read
There are several ways to protect your intellectual property rights to a design. Your design may be eligible for trademark protection, copyright protection, or patent protection, depending on the type of design and the way it is used.
Your design might be eligible for more than one kind of protection. For example, over the years, the Coca-Cola Company has obtained both design patents and trademarks for its bottle design. Your company logo might be eligible for both copyright and trademark protection.
Many types of designs can be trademarked, including:
However, in order to be eligible for trademark protection, a design must meet USPTO standards for uniqueness. You cannot trademark a design that is too generic. In addition, your design cannot be confusingly similar to another design that is already trademarked or for which there is a pending trademark application.
You can register a design with the USPTO by using the online Trademark Electronic Application System (TEAS) or use an online trademark service. The process for registering a design trademark is the same as for any other type of trademark, but there are some issues to be aware of:
If you have a design you want to protect, LegalZoom can help. Our Design Patent service includes review, advice and suggestions by a USPTO registered patent attorney or agent, professional drawings, technical illustrations and electronic filing of your application. For an additional fee, you can get a comprehensive patent search.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read