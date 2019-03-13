Transfer domain rights with a domain name sale agreement

About to sell (or buy) a domain name? Read on to learn more about domain name sales, and how a domain name sale agreement can protect you, whether you're the buyer or the seller.
It's easy these days to sell a domain name you've had hanging around, unused. And it's just as easy for you to buy a relevant domain name for your endeavor, when an appropriate name isn't available for registration directly from a domain name registrar.
Whether you're selling a domain name, or buying one from a seller, it's always a good idea to document the transaction with a domain name sale agreement. A comprehensive sale of domain name agreement sets out all the pertinent details of a domain name sale in writing, providing protection for both the domain name seller and buyer.
Whether you're looking to buy or wanting to sell, there are a number of methods of selling domain names, or finding appropriate domain names to buy:
Whether you're the buyer or the seller, a standard domain name agreement is an important tool for protecting both parties in the sales transaction. A comprehensive domain name sale agreement outlines important aspects of the sale, including:
You also should include any other clauses that may be pertinent for your particular situation. For example, you may not want the transaction to be made public, in which case you'd include a confidentiality clause. Or, if there are trademark issues, you may want to negotiate the transfer of trademark rights as well. Additionally, other basic contract language should be included, such as a dispute resolution clause, to cover any other contractual issues that may arise during the sales process.
Domain name sale transactions take place every day. Whether you've found the perfect domain name to purchase, or you've found a buyer for a domain name you have offered for sale, it's always a good idea to protect your rights with a domain name sale agreement.
