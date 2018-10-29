Turning your business into a benefit corporation

In addition to making a profit, would you like your corporation to be able to further some social or environmental benefit? If so, find out how to structure your business as a benefit corporation.
Ready to start your business?
Excellent
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Edward A. Haman is a freelance writer, who is the author of numerous self-help legal books. He has practiced law in H...
Updated on: October 26, 2023 · 4 min read
If you wish to promote a social or environmental benefit as part of your company's purpose, consider creating a benefit corporation.
More than 30 states, and the District of Columbia, allow benefit corporations. Additional states will likely be enacting benefit corporation laws in the future. To determine if your state allows benefit corporations, you can check with the agency that regulates corporations in your state or check for current online listings. A few states also have a similar type of entity, called a social purpose corporation, which may differ from a benefit corporation in various ways, depending upon the state.
A traditional for-profit corporation's sole duty is to maximize profits for shareholders. Taking action to promote a social or environmental cause that does not serve profits could be considered a violation of this duty, subjecting the officers and directors to lawsuits by shareholders.
A benefit corporation, which still operates for profit, has an added social or environmental purpose. This allows the officers and directors to act in furtherance of the stated social or environmental purpose without violating their duty to the shareholders.
In a benefit corporation, officers and directors actually have a duty to balance the goals of making profit and serving the stated public benefit.
A social benefit corporation or an environmental benefit corporation must meet the requirements of the state where it is organized.
A benefit corporation is organized under a state's benefit corporation laws. A benefit corporation that has been certified by the nonprofit organization B Lab is called a certified B-Corp.
Although you may see a benefit corporation referred to as a B-Corp, technically, it's not a B-Corp unless certified by B Lab. In other words, all certified B-Corps are benefit corporations, but not all benefit corporations are certified B-Corps.
A benefit corporation has two main advantages over creating a nonprofit corporation: The benefit corporation is much simpler to establish and can profit. It is a rather complex process to secure and maintain the tax-exempt status of a nonprofit.
Benefit corporation taxation is the same as for any other for-profit corporation. There is no separate IRS classification for a benefit corporation. A benefit corporation can elect to be taxed as either a C-Corporation or an S-Corporation, but it cannot obtain tax-exempt status as a nonprofit does.
Compared with a traditional for-profit corporation, a benefit corporation has both advantages and disadvantages. Some things that are advantages in one way may be disadvantages in another.
Benefit corporation advantages include:
Benefit corporation disadvantages include:
A new business can be formed as a benefit corporation, and an existing corporation can be converted to a benefit corporation. This needs to be done according to the state's laws where the business is incorporated.
A benefit corporation is formed just like a traditional for-profit corporation by filing articles of incorporation with the appropriate state agency. However, benefit corporation articles of incorporation will include a statement of its social or environmental purpose.
Converting an existing corporation to a benefit corporation will typically involve filing amended articles of incorporation that add a beneficial purpose statement. This may require a two-thirds super-majority vote of shareholders. The fee for filing amended documents varies from state to state.
If you would like your corporation to have the freedom to pursue a public benefit and make a profit, consider forming a benefit corporation. More information about benefit corporations can be obtained from the agency in your state regulating corporations. You also may want to work with an online service provider to establish your B-Corporation.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read