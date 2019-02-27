Understanding employee write-up forms

Find out what belongs in an employee write-up form and why it's necessary to document improper work behavior.
Find out more about business management
Excellent
by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Ronna L. DeLoe is a freelance writer and a published author who has written hundreds of legal articles. She does...
Updated on: November 24, 2023 · 4 min read
Completing employee write-up forms is part of an employer's or supervisor's job description. This is probably the least favorite part of your job, but it's necessary for many reasons, such as keeping records in case of future disputes.
Employee write-up forms are especially important where disputes continue and later result in the need to terminate an employee. Employees also dislike employee write-up forms or disciplinary forms, but if you handle an ongoing situation properly, the employee will likely be more cooperative. and the work relationship may be salvaged.
It's important for your company—no matter what its size—to give your employees instructions regarding what they can and cannot do at work. Some companies have handouts, and other businesses have detailed employee handbooks.
Each employee should get these materials when they're hired so they can read them before they begin working for the company. This way, they'll know what's expected of them from day one.
Prohibited behaviors also should be listed in the handbook. Some of the conduct that's not allowed will make sense—that is, behaviors that are obviously wrong, such as stealing or using drugs. Others may be specific to the work your company does. These behaviors can form the basis of an employee write-up, also known as an employee written warning.
Your employee handbook should indicate that the employer will give the employee one or two verbal warnings before a write-up occurs. The handbook also can give information about periodic performance reviews. It should specify that the employee won't receive a verbal warning if the behavior is so egregious, such as theft, which is usually grounds for instant termination.
The handbook should specifically indicate what behaviors qualify for immediate dismissal. The handbook also should indicate that the employer isn't looking to terminate employees but, rather, is looking to take corrective action to improve overall job performance. Usually the employer wants to keep the employee and is taking corrective measures to help the employee be better at their job.
Employee write-up forms may include disciplinary notices for:
Employers must give their employees even-handed treatment so that nobody can claim favoritism, discrimination, or unfair treatment. As an employer, it's important that you treat employees in a uniform manner; otherwise, there could be unlawful termination or discrimination lawsuits, or other claims against your company.
When filling out a standard employee write-up form, make sure you're specific, because you need to create a clear record of the unacceptable behavior. For example, instead of saying the employee was insubordinate too often, list the days and times the employee was insubordinate, along with what the employee did or said that was insubordinate.
Be specific, but also be matter-of-fact, without analyzing the employee. The employee write-up form should read like a business paper or report, without injecting your personal feelings. If the employee states why they're acting out, you can include it, but don't add it unless the employee volunteers why they're behaving that way.
An employee write-up form should contain enough information so your company can present a record in the event the employee seeks unemployment insurance, files a lawsuit, or files a discrimination claim with the government. The more detailed the employee's record of work-related issues, the better chance your company has to defend itself against wrongful termination or any other claim that isn't justified.
The write-up form should contain:
While not the most enjoyable task a supervisor has, completing employee write-up forms is a necessary part of managing your workers. The lessons learned from these forms can help improve an employee's performance or, if not, create the record that will be needed later, in the event you need to formally discipline or terminate the employee.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read