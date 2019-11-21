Understanding your certificate of incorporation

An essential step in forming a corporation is to create a certificate of incorporation and file it with the state. Find out what information must be included and how you can prepare it.
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Updated on: January 12, 2023 · 3 min read
Once you've decided to organize your company as a corporation, you need to prepare and file a certificate of incorporation. This document is required in order to have your corporation recognized by the state and to secure the advantages of being incorporated.
To legally incorporate in any state, a business must officially register by filing a document containing basic information about the corporation. While most states call this document articles of incorporation, some, including Delaware and New York, refer to it as a certificate of incorporation. Although the title of the document may vary, the content of the document is generally the same.
The document must contain the information that is required by the corporation laws of the state where the business is incorporated.
These requirements may be obtained from the state agency that regulates corporations, whose name varies from state to state. In many states it is the Secretary of State, but others call it the Corporations Division, Department of Commerce, or Corporation Commission.
The exact requirements for a certificate of incorporation are specified by state law. However, the document often includes the following information:
Some states also require the certificate to list the names and addresses of the initial board of directors. The content of the certificate may vary, depending upon whether you a forming a for-profit or a nonprofit corporation.
Before filing the certificate of incorporation, you need to be sure that the document is accurate. If you make a mistake, it can cost additional fees to file an amended or restated document.
Your state's agency may have a standard template for a certificate of incorporation, which will outline all of the required information. This form may be available from the agency's website, local office, or by mail. By using your state's official template, you will be sure that your certificate complies with your state's laws. Your state agency's website may even allow you to fill out the template and file it online.
You may want to consider consulting a lawyer or tax professional to either prepare your certificate or review it if you've prepared it yourself, if one or more of the following apply:
In most cases, preparing a certificate of incorporation from a standard form works just fine. Doing so also helps to reduce the costs of incorporating by not having to pay an attorney for this task.
