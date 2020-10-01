Using a real estate purchase agreement

Learn what a real estate purchase agreement does and what it should include.
Contracts for the sale and purchase of real estate are required by law to be in writing. In all states and the District of Columbia, only a written real estate purchase agreement can be enforced in court.
These documents may be titled in various ways, such as Agreement for the Purchase and Sale of Real Property, Contract for Sale of Real Property, or simply Buy and Sell Agreement.
If you're planning on buying or selling residential property, you need to understand what a real estate purchase agreement is, how it works, why it's important, and how to get out of one if needed.
Much of what you'll read below will also relate to commercial property, however, there are other considerations for commercial property that may relate to the nature of the property and the use for which it is intended by the purchaser.
Either the seller or the buyer may create a purchase agreement. In a majority of real estate transactions, at least one real estate agent is involved, in which case an agent usually provides the form.
The general practice is for the interested buyer to submit a proposed purchase agreement to the seller, which has been signed by the buyer. If the seller agrees, they sign the document, at which time the purchase agreement is accepted and becomes a binding contract. In some cases, the seller may sign first, in which case the purchase agreement will be accepted when it's signed by the buyer.
An online search for "real estate purchase agreement template" or "real estate purchase agreement form" will reveal numerous websites with forms. To be more specific, the name of the state where the property is located can be added.
In many areas, a state or local real estate broker's organization has developed a standard form for use by brokers. Some states may have standard forms prepared by the state bar association. Such forms should comply with the law of the area for which they are intended to be used, and may be used by anyone.
In some states, these forms are available online for free, and in other states they are only available to members of the broker organization or bar association, or may need to be purchased.
For example, if you do an online search for "New York Real Estate Purchase Form," one of the results will lead to a New York State Multiple Listing Service form titled "Standard Form Contract for Purchase and Sale of Real Estate."
Most real estate purchase agreements consist of multiple pages. The length may vary depending upon such factors as whether the buyer will obtain a mortgage, the number of contingencies included, and state law requirement.
Even a simple real estate purchase agreement should include:
It's also common for a purchase agreement to include other details, such as:
A contingency is something that may allow one party to get out of the contract. Most contingencies relate to the buyer, who may be able to cancel the agreement in certain situations, such as:
The only contingency that commonly relates to the seller is if the seller is unable to secure a new residence by a specified date.
Some states may have laws giving a buyer the option to cancel for any reason within a certain number of days after signing the agreement, and may have deadlines for the completion of inspections, appraisals, and financing applications.
A well-crafted real estate purchase agreement can provide a degree of protection for both parties, and avoid potentially costly misunderstandings.
