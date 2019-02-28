Using an Illinois general affidavit form

Do you live in Illinois and need to prepare an affidavit? Read more about the basics of using a general affidavit form in Illinois.
Find out more about business management
Excellent
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Belle Wong, is a freelance writer specializing in small business, personal finance, banking, and tech/SAAS. She ...
Updated on: December 12, 2023 · 4 min read
There are many occasions in life when you may find yourself needing to prepare an affidavit, or statement of facts. While an affidavit can be prepared for you by an attorney, generally speaking, most affidavits are simple to prepare on your own. In many cases, you can begin the process by acquiring a sample or template, and then customizing it to meet your specific circumstances.
An affidavit is simply a written statement of facts that the person making the statement, commonly known as the affiant, has sworn to be true. The main thing that sets the affidavit apart from other statements or declarations is that it is notarized. This means you have signed it in front of a notary public.
Different states may have different affidavit requirements, yet there are many variations in the format of your affidavit that should be acceptable, regardless of the state in which you reside. This article discusses how to fill out a general affidavit form if you reside in Illinois, but you will find that the information contained here is generally applicable in most states. If you reside in another state, a bit of state-specific research should provide you with any additional information you may need.
One of the most common uses of a general affidavit form is for court cases. Because the affidavit requires the affiant to swear under oath that the facts as stated in the document are true, affidavits are like a written form of court testimony. And, like court testimony, which is conducted under oath, lying or making misrepresentations in an affidavit has serious consequences, such as the potential of a perjury charge.
There also are other uses for affidavits outside of the courtroom, such as for the purpose of transacting business. For example, if you are selling property, the buyer may ask that you provide them with an affidavit stating that you are the owner of that property.
Whether you are filing your affidavit as part of a court proceeding, or you need it to complete a business deal, when you sign an affidavit, you are basically providing assurance to the court or to the other party that the facts as you've stated them in the affidavit are true.
There are a few general rules for filling out an affidavit form, regardless of the state in which you reside:
Once you've obtained a basic general affidavit form template, the process of customizing it for your needs is not too difficult. The following information should be included in your form:
Once you have prepared the general affidavit form, but before you've signed it, bring it to the notary public. It's essential that you bring the unsigned form, as you must sign your affidavit in the presence of the notary public. Once the form is notarized, you can then file it with the court or deliver it to the other party to your transaction.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read