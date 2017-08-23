When you see "inc." after a company name mean and what does it tell you about the company? There are several abbreviations that companies include in their official titles.
Ready to start your business?
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: January 12, 2023 · 2 min read
When you set out to create a business, you first need to decide what kind of legal structure your company is going to have.
Incorporating (and including “inc." after your company's name) is one option. And yet you may have wondered—both for you and your business—what does inc. mean?
Would you be better structured as a limited company? The more you know, the clearer your options will be.
When a company has the letters “inc." after its name, it means the company has been incorporated. There also are other abbreviations that a company can have after its name:
When a company is incorporated, it means that it has formally designated itself as a corporation under the laws of at least one state.
In other words, it has filed all the necessary legal documents with that state and is operating as a corporation in the eyes of the government and the IRS.
A company that is incorporated must follow all laws pertaining to corporations.
When a business decides to incorporate, it first must choose the state in which it will incorporate. Then the following steps are taken:
Once those steps have been followed, a corporation is up and running and ready to do business.
What does inc. mean in business? It means you've checked all the boxes and set your company up for success with a solid legal basis.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read