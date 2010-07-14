What happens to credit card debt when you die?

You've done all the research and made sure your assets will be distributed to your heirs, but what happens to your credit card debt? And what about when you have more debts than assets? Get the skinny on how the courts settle your debt when you die.
Ready to start your estate plan?
Excellent
by Michelle Kaminsky, Esq.
Writer and editor Michelle earned a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University's Beasley School of Law in Philad...
Updated on: March 23, 2023 · 2 min read
If you're like millions of Americans, you have credit card debt—and you may wonder what will happen to the debt upon your demise. Essentially there are two main factors that will determine who is responsible for your credit card debt after you die: whose name or names are on the account and where you live.
If the card is only in your name, your estate is responsible for the debt. As the estate goes through probate, the executor or administrator of the estate will make a determination of the assets and debts of the estate and pay off debts in the order that state law requires.
If assets remain after that, they will be distributed to heirs according to your will or, if you don't have a will, state law. Remember that not all assets go through probate.
However; things like insurance proceeds, IRAs, and 401(k)s usually go to beneficiaries without being counted as assets in the estate.
Accordingly, beneficiaries receive those regardless of debts, and an executor or administrator of an estate can't use them to pay off credit card debt. If you share your credit card account with someone else, i.e., someone else also signed the application, that person could be held responsible for the debt; if there is another person listed on the account but only as an authorized user, they will not be responsible for the debt. An authorized user is generally someone who can use the card but didn't sign the application and doesn't pay the bills.
If your estate is solely responsible for the debt and there isn't enough money in your estate to cover it, the debt ends there. The credit card company has to write it off, and neither your heirs nor anyone else can be held responsible for it.
One caveat to all of the above information comes in so-called "community property" states, in which assets, and sometimes debts, accumulated throughout a marriage are considered marital or joint property. States that have community property rules are Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington, but provisions vary regarding debts, so be sure to inform yourself of your specific state law on the issue.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read