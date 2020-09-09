What is the difference between an estate executor and a trustee?

An executor distributes assets under the probate court's supervision, while a trustee may manage an estate for many years and even for life.
Start your estate plan
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: July 15, 2024 · 3 min read
Executors and trustees play important roles in distributing assets after a person's death. However, they are vastly different positions with disparate responsibilities.
While executors and trustees both manage and distribute assets, there are some important distinctions between their roles.
An executor is named in your last will and is the person who is responsible for distributing your estate to your beneficiaries according to the terms set out in your will. An executor is required to:
A trustee is named in the documentation of your trust and is the person who is responsible for distributing trust assets to beneficiaries according to the terms of the trust. A trustee is required to:
Whom you select as the executor of your will or trustee of your trust is an important choice. You should look for someone you trust implicitly, who can handle the responsibility and someone who you are likely to outlive.
It's important to name an alternate for either position in case your first choice is not available. Before you select anyone as an executor or trustee, it's a good idea to talk to them and ask if this is a responsibility they feel comfortable taking on.
Most people prefer to choose a close family member such as a spouse or a child. You can also consider close friends. It is possible to use a company that fulfills these roles if there is no one you feel comfortable with in your life or you don't wish to burden someone you love.
By understanding the differences between executors and trustees, you can make an informed decision in your selection of the person who will manage and distribute your assets.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read