What to consider when you believe a relative is not of sound mind

by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: June 11, 2024
As people age, their mental capacity often declines. It's hard to see a family member struggling with basic tasks, but it can be equally hard to know what to do about it. This guide explains your legal options and offers suggestions for reaching out for support.
A durable financial power of attorney appoints someone to handle financial and legal transactions for you if you're not able to take care of them yourself. Durable powers of attorney can be structured to be effective immediately or only if you become incapacitated.
Powers of attorney are often signed along with other estate planning documents. For example, when a person with a power of attorney becomes incapacitated, the agent named in the document (also known as the “attorney in fact") steps in and can do anything that the document allows, such as handling financial transactions and signing contracts.
A power of attorney is the smoothest way for a family member to take over when a relative can't manage his or her own affairs anymore. To get started:
To be mentally capable of signing a power of attorney, you must be able to understand the nature and quality of the transaction, along with its significance and consequences.
If a power of attorney is prepared by a lawyer, the lawyer will ask questions and assess your relative's capacity to sign the document. If someone later contests the document's validity, the lawyer can testify about its signing and the person's mental capacity.
If a power of attorney isn't an option, the alternative is to go to court and seek to have your relative declared mentally incompetent. This involves an evaluation by a physician or other expert and a hearing. The court will appoint someone, who may be called a guardian or a conservator depending on your state, to handle your relative's affairs.
The public court proceeding can be expensive and difficult emotionally for the relative you're trying to help and your family. Unless your relative nominated someone to serve as guardian or conservator when he or she had capacity, they do not get to choose who will handle their affairs.
A financial power of attorney makes it easier for family members to take over a relative's financial and legal affairs, if that becomes necessary. Unfortunately, it won't take care of everything, so it's also important to get support elsewhere.
