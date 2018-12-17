What to include in your consulting agreement

Consultants provide specialized expert advice that helps clients significantly improve their businesses. See what a standard consulting contract contains to decide whether you feel comfortable drafting one yourself.
by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Updated on: November 20, 2023
In today's fast-paced business world, many companies hire consultants for projects that last anywhere from a few hours to a few months or longer. Consultants are often freelancers, meaning they aren't the client's employees, so the client doesn't have to add them to the payroll or provide employee benefits such as health insurance. As experts in their field, consultants possess knowledge about a particular subject the client needs to improve their business.
Consultants represent all types of industries. Good consultants follow industry trends and learn as much about the topic, product, or service they're advising on.
While consultants are found in just about every industry, some of the more common business fields are:
Before the consultant commences work for the client, the two parties should sign a consulting agreement to protect both sides in case of nonpayment, failure to deliver services, or problems that arise between the consultant and the client. The agreement also defines the duration of the consulting arrangement and the consultant's compensation.
Consulting agreements can be simple or complex. However, a standard consulting agreement usually contains some of the following clauses and language:
Whether you're a consultant or a client looking to hire one, you can draft a simple agreement based on the above information. Consulting contracts, however, usually contain legal terminology about warranties, liabilities, and indemnification, so that each company isn't liable to the other under certain conditions.
