Cleaning Business Name Generator (With 240 Unique Ideas)

Higher demand in both the residential and commercial cleaning industry have made it more important than ever for your business’ name to stand out and reach potential clients. To help you navigate the process, we’ve provided a list of 240 creative cleaning business names broken down by the type of service and tone.

Trustpilot starsLearn more about our guarantee

How to use our cleaning business name generator

Our AI-powered free business name generator tailors marketing research to your prompts and local naming guidelines to generate hundreds of unique and evocative cleaning business name ideas. It's completely free, so if you don’t find a name that resonates with you in this list, use the service as many times as you want until you find a name that does.

  • First, describe your business. For example, “I’m starting a commercial window cleaning business in Illinois.”

  • Next, convey the tone of your brand. Are you looking for authoritative or catchy cleaning business names?

  • Finally, press enter and review the results. The generator will offer a list of cleaning company name ideas based on your specifications. 

Keep in mind, no two cleaning companies can have the same name in one state. Once you've found a name you love, file a business name reservation with your local Secretary of State (SOS) as soon as possible.

A.I. Business Name Generator

By clicking "Generate," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use and AI Additional Terms. Business name generator uses AI technology to suggest business names and provide insights, but it does not provide legal advice.

Residential cleaning business names

A residential cleaning service specializes in deep cleaning areas inside the home, such as floors, windows, kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms.

Funny residential cleaning business names

  1. Dust Busters Cleaning Services

  2. Maid in Heaven

  3. The Clean Freaks

  4. House of Cleanliness

  5. Scrub-A-Dub Homes

  6. Dirt Be Gone!

  7. Spick and Span Maids

  8. Grime Fighters

  9. Moppin’ Around

  10. Maid to Shine

Authoritative residential cleaning business names

  1. Hearthstone Home Cleaners

  2. Sapphire Maid Service

  3. Sterling Household Care

  4. Whitelight Homekeepers

  5. Granite Glow Residential

  6. Valiant Living Cleaners

  7. Maplewood Maid Solutions

  8. CedarStone Residential Care

  9. SummitHouse Cleaners

  10. Ivory Home Solutions

Catchy residential cleaning business names

  1. FreshNest Cleaners

  2. ShineTime Housekeeping

  3. TrueClean Homes

  4. Spotless Living

  5. CleanNest Solutions

  6. PureHouse Cleaning

  7. BrightNest Home Care

  8. SparkleMaid Services

  9. EasyClean Homes

  10. HomeGlow Cleaners


Commercial cleaning industry names

A commercial cleaning service cleans businesses such as offices, retail shops, and even institutions like hospitals.

Funny commercial cleaning business names

  1. Office Tidiers

  2. Scrub Squad

  3. Squeaky Clean Biz

  4. Dust Devils Cleaning

  5. Sparkle Hustlers

  6. Corporate Clean-Up Crew

  7. Mop-It-Up Maestros

  8. Dirt Patrol

  9. Polished Pros

  10. Clean Slate Co.

Authoritative commercial cleaning business names

  1. PrimeEdge Facility Care

  2. Bluestone Commercial Services

  3. CoreCity Cleaners

  4. Skyline Office Care

  5. Quantum Business Cleaners

  6. Evergreen Facility Cleaning

  7. SilverLine Commercial Services

  8. UrbanPro Corporate Cleaners

  9. Diamond Edge Office Solutions

  10. HighTower Cleaning Group

Catchy commercial cleaning business names

  1. CleanSpace Solutions

  2. Spotless Biz Cleaners

  3. FreshWork Cleaning

  4. OfficeGlow Cleaning

  5. ShinePro Business Cleaners

  6. PureSpace Cleaners

  7. BrightWork Solutions

  8. CleanSmart Commercial

  9. NextGen Office Cleaners

  10. BizClean Pros


Window cleaning business names

Window cleaning is a niche service that involves hyper specialization in washing and polishing glass exteriors and, sometimes, interiors.

Funny window cleaning business names

  1. Clear View Crew

  2. The Window Ninjas

  3. Glass Act

  4. Squeegee Saviors

  5. The Pane Rangers

  6. Wipe Out Windows

  7. Crystal Clear Wizards

  8. Grime Chasers

  9. See-Through Superstars

  10. Pane in the Glass

Authoritative window cleaning business names

  1. Clear Horizon Glass Care

  2. Bright Sky Window Services

  3. UltraPane Glass Solutions

  4. VistaGuard Window Care

  5. SkyView Glass Cleaning

  6. CrystalShine Window Masters

  7. OptiClear Window Services

  8. SkyGlass Window Experts

  9. Clarity Elite Solutions

  10. PristineView Glass Experts

Catchy window cleaning business names

  1. CrystalView Window Cleaning

  2. ShineLine Glass Care

  3. ClearVista Window Services

  4. BrightWindow Solutions

  5. PurePane Cleaners

  6. ClearSpark Window Washing

  7. WindowGlow Services

  8. ClearNest Glass Care

  9. FreshView Windows

  10. SparklePane Cleaners


Carpet & upholstery cleaning business names

Carpet and upholstery cleaning is another niche cleaning service focussed on deep cleaning fabrics with specialized products and equipment.

Funny carpet and upholstery cleaning business names

  1. Ruggin' It Clean

  2. Dirt Busters Carpet Cleaning

  3. Couch & Rug Huggers

  4. The Rug Scrubbers

  5. The Upholstery Avengers

  6. Carpet Wizards

  7. The Stain Stoppers

  8. Fluff & Buff Cleaners

  9. RugBeaters

  10. Spot It, Got It

Authoritative carpet and upholstery cleaning business names

  1. Premier Care Carpet & Upholstery

  2. Fresco Fabric Restoration

  3. LuxeFloor Textile Care

  4. FiberShield Carpet Services

  5. ThreadPro Upholstery Care

  6. SilkWeave Carpet Solutions

  7. Golden Fiber Carpet Cleaners

  8. ProThread Upholstery Experts

  9. Allure Carpet & Fabric Care

  10. Heritage Upholstery Cleaning

Catchy carpet and upholstery cleaning business names

  1. SpotFree Carpet Care

  2. TrueClean Carpet Solutions

  3. RugRevive Cleaners

  4. FiberBright Cleaning

  5. PureThread Upholstery Cleaners

  6. Shine Carpet Solutions

  7. PlushCare Cleaners

  8. SoftNest Carpet Cleaning

  9. Spotless Upholstery Care

  10. Fresh Fibers Cleaning


Pressure washing business names

Pressure washing involves using a high-pressure water spray to lift and clear dirt and other grime from outdoor surfaces and crevices.

Funny pressure washing business names

  1. Blast Bros Pressure Washing

  2. Spray ‘N’ Shine

  3. Wash Warriors

  4. Squeegee Squad

  5. The Power Washers

  6. Grime Busters

  7. Clean Stream Pros

  8. Power Wash Pirates

  9. Spray the Day

  10. Blast Away!

Authoritative pressure washing business names

  1. Stone Guard Pressure Services

  2. Tide Force Washers

  3. TerraJet Power Cleaning

  4. Aqua Force Exterior Care

  5. MaxFlow Surface Washers

  6. Crestline Pressure Clean

  7. StormForce PowerWash

  8. AeroWash Pressure Cleaners

  9. DeepBlast Surface Solutions

  10. ForceJet Surface Cleaning

Catchy pressure washing business names

  1. Power Clean Solutions

  2. PureWash Pressure Services

  3. Bright Blast Cleaning

  4. FreshFlow Washers

  5. Shine Stream Washers

  6. CleanWave Pressure Washing

  7. Hydroblast Solutions

  8. PureStream Power Washers

  9. Spraymaster Services

  10. JetStream Cleaners


Post-construction cleaning business names

Post-construction cleaning comes after the construction phase is over to sweep, vacuum, and remove debris left over from construction.

Funny post-construction cleaning names

  1. Debris Dusters

  2. Wrecking Clean Crew

  3. Dust Busters Co.

  4. Clean Sweepers

  5. Job Done Janitors

  6. Grime Fighters Construction Cleanup

  7. Site Shine Experts

  8. Clear the Clutter Cleaners

  9. Rubble Rousers

  10. Ready-Set-Clean!

Authoritative post-construction cleaning names

  1. Clearsite Construction Cleanup

  2. Brightworks Project Cleaning

  3. IronGuard Site Cleaners

  4. FinisPro Construction Services

  5. Blueprint Cleaners

  6. Pure Build Debris Removal

  7. PostSite Precision Cleaners

  8. Final Form Project Cleanup

  9. TrueClear Construction Services

  10. Pristine Project Cleaning

Catchy post-construction cleaning names

  1. CleanBuild Solutions

  2. SiteSpark Cleaning

  3. FreshFinish Cleanup

  4. NextGen Site Cleaners

  5. SiteSweep Experts

  6. ClearSite Cleaners

  7. PrimeBuild Cleanup

  8. DustFree Builders

  9. BuildShine Cleaning

  10. Spotless Finish Solutions


Green cleaning business names

Green cleaning offers cleaning solutions for health and eco-conscious clients. It uses more environmentally friendly products and methods to deep clean a space while avoiding use of potentially harmful or toxic chemicals.

Funny green cleaning names

  1. Eco Clean Team

  2. Green Machine Cleaners

  3. Green Queen Cleaners

  4. Clean Green Dream

  5. Eco-Dream Cleaners

  6. EarthFirst Cleaners

  7. Naturally Cleaned

  8. Greenie Cleanies

  9. Dirt-Free & Eco-Friendly

  10. The Green Clean Scene

Authoritative green cleaning names

  1. EcoWave Cleaning Services

  2. SustainCare Solutions

  3. Pure Earth Cleaning

  4. Emerald Leaf Cleaners

  5. Solaris Eco Clean

  6. GaiaCare Green Cleaning

  7. TerraPure Solutions

  8. Eco Pro Cleaning Services

  9. VitalGreen Cleaners

  10. EnviroShield Cleaning

Catchy green cleaning names

  1. EcoPure Cleaners

  2. GreenGlow Solutions

  3. EarthWise Cleaning

  4. Green Spark Cleaning

  5. PureLeaf Eco Cleaners

  6. FreshGreen Cleaners

  7. GreenNest Solutions

  8. PurePlanet Cleaners

  9. EcoNest Cleaning

  10. Clean Green Pros


Move-in & move-out cleaning business names

Move-in & move-out cleaning focuses on refreshing a home for the new homeowner after the previous owner moves out.

Funny move-in & move-out cleaning names

  1. Dust to Dawn Cleaners

  2. Spotless Departures

  3. Fresh Start Cleaners

  4. Move Out the Mess

  5. Box & Mop Brigade

  6. Scrub & Go Cleaners

  7. Grime Time Exit

  8. Moving On Maid Service

  9. Pack It, Clean It

  10. Exit Stage Clean

Authoritative move-in & move-out cleaning names

  1. Clean Transition Services

  2. PureShift Cleaners

  3. PrimeShift Cleaning

  4. Revitalized Spaces

  5. NextChapter Cleaners

  6. Elevated Exit Cleaning

  7. Turnkey Cleaning Services

  8. BrighterStart Cleaners

  9. Endeavor Move Services

  10. Final Touch Property Care

Catchy move-in & move-out cleaning names

  1. Clean Slate Movers

  2. FreshSpace Cleaners

  3. Move-Ease Clean Solutions

  4. New Nest Cleaning Co.

  5. Easy Exit Cleaners

  6. NextStep Clean Solutions

  7. SmoothShift Cleaning

  8. Fresh Foot Cleaners

  9. Bright Move Cleaning

  10. Reset & Shine Cleaning


How to choose a cleaning company name

Exploring business name ideas is one of the most fun and exciting phases when opening a new company. However, that doesn't mean it should be taken lightly. Your business name should market your cleaning service business, convey a clear purpose, and align with state guidelines.

book

Follow your state's naming laws

Every state has its own set of naming laws that aim to protect customers from misinterpreting the purpose of a business based on its name and avoid confusion between businesses with similar names. That means that your business name needs to comply with local laws in order to officially register with the state.

book

Choose a name customers will remember

When potential customers are looking for a cleaning service, you want them to think of yours. Distinguishability, brevity, creativity, and catchiness are all important marketing tactics to ensure your business name is the first to come to mind at that time.

However, it's equally important to have a name that is both specific enough that consumers know what your services are, but not so specific that it limits you from expanding your business in future. For example, "Philadelphia Glass House Cleaners" might be harder to sell in New Jersey.

Tell your brand story

Good cleaning business names should reflect both the purpose of the business and the target audience. For example, "Discreet Maid Services" and "Bright Home Cleaning Services" are both potential names for a residential cleaning company, but offer different value propositions.

Decide if you want to focus on reaching a niche customer base or a wider audience. Ask yourself what unique benefit your cleaning service provides that differentiates you from competitors.

shield

Check your business name’s availability

You can easily check business name availability by conducting a business entity search either through your local secretary of state or through LegalZoom's streamlined business entity search service. Through our service, you can search businesses in your own state as well as surrounding states, in case you plan to expand your business later.

How to reserve your cleaning business name

What's next

If you're not ready to officially register your new business, file a name reservation with your local Secretary of State. Typically, this involves setting up an account and applying online or filling out a paper form and filing by mail. There's also a filing fee that varies by state.

One step Registration

Set up your online presence

Once you've ensured your desired business name isn't attached to any other entity in your state, check domain name availability before officially registering with your state. An online presence is important for your business to build credibility and reach a wider audience. Set up an online presence immediately after reserving your name if the domain name is available.

Register my DBA

Questions?
Ask an attorney
Get the right guidance with an attorney by your side.
Call an agent at (877) 818-8787
Mon.–Fri. 5 a.m.–7 p.m. PT
Sat.–Sun. 7 a.m.–4 p.m. PT
Get legal help