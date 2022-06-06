Accountable vs. nonaccountable expense reimbursement plans

Need to reimburse employees for expenses? Following specific rules can help you avoid tax consequences.
by Stephen Sylvester
Updated on: March 14, 2024 · 3 min read
Businesses can repay employees for business expenses using either an accountable plan or a non-accountable plan. Accountable plans must follow specific rules but offer significant tax advantages.
An accountable plan is an expense reimbursement arrangement that requires employees to document their expenses and return any they cannot support. Most payments made by an accountable plan do not count as wage income for the employee or generate payroll tax liability for the business.
Treasury Regulation 1.62-2 establishes a three-part test to determine whether a reimbursement plan qualifies as accountable. Accountable plans must have all of the following elements:
Businesses use a form called an expense report for employees—and sometimes partners or shareholders—to report expenses for reimbursement. An expense report records the date paid, vendor name, amount paid, and description for each expense. While not strictly necessary for tax purposes, including totals for each expense category on the expense report makes it much easier for the company to track expenses.
Expense reports come in both paper and electronic forms. Microsoft provides a free expense report template that fits on a single page.
Expense reimbursement plans cannot qualify as accountable plans unless the plan requires the documentation provided by an expense report. However, expense reports offer many other benefits including improving recordkeeping and preventing fraud.
Non-accountable plans include any plan that does not qualify as an accountable plan. While perfectly legal, non-accountable plans have significant tax disadvantages for both employees and companies.
Reimbursements made under a non-accountable plan count as wage income for employees. This also means the business will incur payroll tax liability and must withhold taxes for these reimbursements.
Establishing an accountable expense reimbursement plan ensures that your company and your employees receive more favorable tax treatment on reimbursements.
