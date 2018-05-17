Agent for service of process in California

An agent for service of process will make sure that your business will never miss out on important legal documents.
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Updated on: December 28, 2023 · 4 min read
If you are conducting business in California, designate an agent for service of process with the California Secretary of State.
An "agent for service of process" (also known as a registered agent) is an individual or a corporation designated by a business entity to receive official legal documents, such as lawsuit papers, subpoenas, and other official legal documents.
An agent for service of process is required by California law for every corporation LLC, partnership, limited partnership, and LLP that is:
Suppose a business fails or refuses to designate an agent for service of process. In that case, you leave yourself open to potential liability for violating state law or the possibility of facing civil defaults without knowing that an action was filed against them
The agent's duties are to:
Agents sometimes offer additional services, such as preparing and filing registration documents, sending reminders when reports or license renewals are due, and keeping documents.
An agent can be a person or a company that provides agent services. A person serving as an agent must be a California resident.
The two ways to designate an agent:
Whether you select an agent from within your company or hire an outside agent, it is important to select one that can be relied upon to notify you promptly when important legal papers are received.
The agent for service of process for your business can be you, one of your co-owners, an employee, or any other adult. The advantages of having an agent within your organization are simple It saves the cost of an outside agent, and having someone in your organization as an agent means that you will know immediately of any lawsuits or other important matters. There are some disadvantages to having an agent in your organization. Disadvantages include:
Hiring an outside agent will be necessary if:
The main advantages to hiring a professional outside agent are that the agent will comply with California laws, and your clients and employees will not be present when any legal papers are served.
Business entities required to have an agent for service of process must designate the agent in the initial documents filed with the Secretary of State. This will be in the Articles of Incorporation for a California corporation, the Articles of Organization for a California LLC.
If you need to update your agent's information or if you decide to change agents, you will need to report that change to the Secretary of State. To change your agent, you must file a Statement of Information if you're a corporation. If you are an LLC, the best time to change your registered agent is during the Required Periodic Statement of Information, which happens every two years. If you need to change your agent outside of that time frame, there may be a fee for making the change.
For all of these filings, the agent's name and physical address must be designated if the agent is a person. Only the corporation's name is to be given if the agent is a corporation.
