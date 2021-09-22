Answering tax questions: A primer on tax research

Tax research can help you find answers to your tax question, but some resources have more authority than others.
Find out more about Business Accounting with LZ Books
Excellent
by Stephen Sylvester
Stephen Sylvester, CPA helps CPA and finance firms turn expertise into new clients. By transforming esoteric technica...
Updated on: March 14, 2024 · 3 min read
Business owners and their advisors can get tax advice from many places—blogs, the IRS's website, subscription databases, professional journals, and more.
Businesses must identify, analyze, and weigh the authority of various sources to answer tax questions. Ensuring you get your tax advice from reliable sources can help your company avoid penalties. This primer will explain how to conduct tax research and when to consult a professional.
The most reliable sources of tax information are called "primary sources." Primary tax research sources include anything issued by the government. The IRS maintains links to most primary sources.
Your business can rely on certain primary sources if the IRS challenges or denies your company's tax position. These include:
Unofficial IRS documents hold no authority but can provide useful information for tax research. These documents include form instructions, publications, and the IRS website. A business that breaks tax law can face significant liability—even when following the IRS's instructions.
Secondary sources consist of guides, articles, and other publications created by third parties. These sources—such as LegalZoom's library of tax articles—often answer specific tax questions in more understandable terms than primary sources. However, your business cannot rely on secondary sources against the IRS or to avoid penalties.
Your company must carefully weigh all relevant, authoritative primary sources when considering a tax question.
Tax research documentation should include the tax question, relevant facts, the analysis of sources, and the conclusion reached. The analysis must cite authoritative primary sources.
Your business will face no underpayment penalty on most issues if the IRS or court determines “substantial authority" exists for the business's tax position. Whether a position has substantial authority depends on the strength of sources in favor of and against the position. Most tax professionals believe that substantial authority exists when a position has at least a 40% chance of winning a hypothetical trial.
A position disclosed on the related tax return only needs a “reasonable basis" for penalty protection. A reasonable basis exists when a position has at minimum a one in three chance of winning a hypothetical trial, according to many tax professionals.
Additionally, relying on the advice of a tax professional can exempt your company from underpayment penalties in certain circumstances.
Certified tax professionals often pay thousands of dollars per year for access to complete databases with powerful search tools. The knowledge and experience of a tax professional also make tax research more accurate and faster.
Consider hiring a tax professional when your tax question involves large amounts of money, the sources prove difficult to understand, or you lack the time to conduct thorough tax research.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
10 key tax deductions for your small business
Own a small business? You may benefit from utilizing these 10 deductions to lower your taxable income. Key deductions include those for home office expenses, health insurance premiums, and startup costs.
January 31, 2024 · 5min read