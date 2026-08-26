How to Get a Certificate of Good Standing in Arkansas

When Arkansas business owners need one

There are several situations in which you might need a certificate of good standing:

Securing a bank loan or line of credit. Lenders commonly require proof that your entity is legally authorized to operate before approving financing.

Lenders commonly require proof that your entity is legally authorized to operate before approving financing. Registering to do business in another state. The receiving state's filing office will require a current certificate from the Arkansas Secretary of State as part of your business’ foreign qualification.

The receiving state's filing office will require a current certificate from the Arkansas Secretary of State as part of your business’ foreign qualification. Renewing a business license. State and local licensing agencies may require the certificate as part of a license renewal application.

State and local licensing agencies may require the certificate as part of a license renewal application. Closing a business sale or acquisition. Buyers and their attorneys often require a certificate as part of due diligence.

Buyers and their attorneys often require a certificate as part of due diligence. Opening a business bank account. Presenting a certificate of good standing is a requirement from many financial institutions before opening a commercial account.

Presenting a certificate of good standing is a requirement from many financial institutions before opening a commercial account. Contracting with partners and vendors. Part of the contract signing process may include presenting a certificate—before any work can take place.

Arkansas good standing requirements: What the Secretary of State checks

To be in good standing, your business entity must ensure that it’s:

Registered to do business in Arkansas. Your entity must not have a status of dissolved, statutorily dissolved, revoked, or forfeited charter. Additionally, your domestic or foreign formation documents must be on file and amendments up to date.

Your entity must not have a status of dissolved, statutorily dissolved, revoked, or forfeited charter. Additionally, your domestic or foreign formation documents must be on file and amendments up to date. Up to date with franchise tax reports. Revocation and forfeiture of LLCs and corporations most commonly happens when they fail to pay the annual franchise tax and submit their annual franchise tax report. All obligations must be current before the Secretary of State will certify good standing.

Revocation and forfeiture of LLCs and corporations most commonly happens when they fail to pay the annual franchise tax and submit their annual franchise tax report. All obligations must be current before the Secretary of State will certify good standing. Current on annual report filings. Only nonprofits, limited liability partnerships, limited partnerships, and limited liability limited partnerships file annual reports in Arkansas. Annual report filings must be current before these entities can request a certificate of good standing.

Only nonprofits, limited liability partnerships, limited partnerships, and limited liability limited partnerships file annual reports in Arkansas. Annual report filings must be current before these entities can request a certificate of good standing. Maintaining a registered agent . The agent's address must be a physical street address in Arkansas, and the agent must be available during normal business hours to receive service of process. A lapsed, resigned, or incorrectly listed agent can block your certificate.

How to check whether your Arkansas business is currently in good standing

You can check your current entity status in the Arkansas Secretary of State's records:

Go to the Secretary of State’s business search portal . This is where you’ll search for your business and pull up its profile. Enter your business name or filing number. Your filing number, found on your original formation document, returns the most precise results. Click “Search.” Find your business name and review its status. The results page will show your business’ status in the right-most column. Look for a "Good Standing" status. Any other designation, such as "Revoked," “Forfeited Charter,” or "Statutorily Dissolved," means that a compliance issue must be resolved before you can get the certificate. Click your business name for more details. You can pull up your business’ Corporation Details page to view more information. Check for the certificate order option at the bottom of the details page. If your business is in good standing, the purchase option will be there. If it's missing, address the underlying compliance issue, such as paying franchise tax or submitting an annual report, before proceeding.

Common reasons an Arkansas business is not in good standing, and how to fix them

There are a few reasons why your Arkansas company might not be in good standing. Let’s uncover these potential issues and review how to mitigate them.

Unpaid franchise tax

Arkansas LLCs pay a flat annual franchise tax of $150, due May 1 every year. Arkansas corporations pay a franchise tax based on authorized capital stock, with a minimum due of $150, also due May 1. Non-stock corporations pay a flat annual franchise tax of $300 annually, also due May 1.

Failure to file the reports on time incur a $25.00 late fee plus interest on the total amount due. To calculate the interest, multiply .000274 by the number of days deficient. Add these amounts to your franchise tax fee. If you don’t file your franchise tax report and pay the fee within 60 days of the due date, the Secretary of State can administratively dissolve your business.

How to fix it: Search for your entity on the business search tool , open your business details page, then click "Pay Franchise Tax" at the bottom of the page to file past-due reports and pay owed fees. Franchise tax forms keep accruing even for revoked businesses until the business is dissolved, withdrawn, or merged.

Lapsed or missing registered agent

Arkansas law requires every registered entity to maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in Arkansas at all times. The agent must be available during normal business hours to receive service of process. Failure to maintain a registered agent, or failing to notify the Secretary of State of a change within 60 days, can result in administrative dissolution.

How to fix it: Within 60 days of any registered agent change, file a Notice of Change of Registered Agent online through the Arkansas Secretary of State's website at no charge. (You can also find the PDF version on your entity’s applicable Forms and Fees page .) Once that update is on file, your business can move toward good standing.

Late annual report

Partnerships and nonprofit corporations must file annual reports, due August 1 each year. The filing fee for limited liability partnerships and limited liability limited partnerships is $15; limited partnerships and nonprofits have no filing fee for their annual reports.

If the Secretary of State does not receive these entities’ annual reports by January 31 of each year (that’s a six-month grace period), it can proceed with administrative dissolution.

How to fix it: Make sure to file your annual report for partnerships or your annual report for nonprofits by the deadline, and at least by January 31 of the following year. If your entity becomes administratively dissolved for a late report, simply submit the delinquent reports and any associated filing fees. Arkansas does not have a separate entity reinstatement form.

How to get a certificate of good standing in Arkansas: Step by step

Have you confirmed that your entity is in good standing? If it is, it’s time to order your Arkansas certificate of good standing:

Navigate to the certificate request page . This is the official ordering page maintained by the Secretary of State’s office Enter your filing number. You can find this number on your formation documents and in your entity's details record using the state’s business search tool . Click “Continue.” Review your entity details. At the top of the next page, confirm that your business name and entity type are accurate. Then, enter your email address and click “Pay with credit card.” Pay the state fee. Certificates cost $25.00 plus a $3.00 online processing fee, totaling $28.00. The portal accepts credit or debit card. Download and save your certificate. It's ready to print immediately and will remain available for download for two weeks. Save a copy to your records and deliver it to the requesting party as directed. Verify the authorization code if required. The certificate includes a unique authorization code that third parties can use to confirm authenticity.

Get your Arkansas certificate of good standing with LegalZoom

LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off of your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can help you acquire your certificate of good standing. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.

If you need help with compliance or to get your business back into good standing first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.

Arkansas certificate of good standing FAQs

What is a good standing certificate?

An Arkansas certificate of good standing is an official document issued by the Secretary of State confirming that your business is properly registered, current on all required filings and fees, and authorized to operate in the state. It certifies legal compliance only; it does not speak to financial information.

What are the requirements for good standing in Arkansas?

Your business must be actively registered with the Arkansas Secretary of State, current on all franchise tax filings and payments, up to date on annual report filings, free of outstanding fees or penalties, and have a valid registered agent with a physical Arkansas street address. All five conditions must be satisfied before the Secretary of State will issue a certificate of good standing.

What is the fee to obtain a certificate of good standing from the Arkansas Secretary of State?

The fee to request a certificate of good standing is $28 ($25 per certificate, plus a $3 online processing fee).

Can I be my own registered agent in Arkansas?

Yes, as long as you're an Arkansas resident with a physical street address in the state (not just a P.O. box) and are available during normal business hours to receive service of process. A lapsed or incorrectly listed registered agent is a common reason why an Arkansas business loses its good standing.

Is an Arkansas certificate of good standing the same as a certificate of existence?

Yes. Arkansas uses the term "certificate of good standing,” but if a bank, another state's filing office, or a contracting party asks for a "certificate of existence" or "certificate of status," an Arkansas certificate of good standing satisfies that request. Confirm with the requesting party if you're uncertain.

How long is an Arkansas certificate of good standing valid?

Arkansas sets no official expiration date. Validity is determined by the requesting party, typically 30 to 90 days from the date of issuance. For example, the Arkansas Secretary of State requires certificates submitted with foreign registration applications to be no older than 30 days. Order yours close to when you actually need it.

Can a foreign LLC registered in Arkansas get a certificate of good standing?

Yes, a foreign LLC registered to do business in Arkansas can obtain a certificate of good standing from the Secretary of State for a $28 fee.

Can a third party or service provider request an Arkansas certificate of good standing on my behalf?

Yes, any person or service with your entity's filing number and payment information can submit the request online. For example, LegalZoom can request your certificate of good standing in just minutes.

How do I check if my Arkansas LLC or corporation is currently in good standing?

Go to the Secretary of State’s business search tool , search your business name or filing number, and open your entity's details record. A "Good Standing" status means you're eligible to order the certificate. Any other status, such as "Revoked" or "Statutorily Dissolved," means that a compliance issue must be resolved first.

Is the Arkansas Judiciary certificate of good standing the same as a business entity certificate?

No. The Arkansas Judiciary issues a certificate of good standing for licensed attorneys, and it has nothing to do with business entity compliance. Business owners must request their certificate through the Arkansas Secretary of State, not through the Arkansas Judiciary system.